Luke 2:8-11 (NKJV): “Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
On this year’s calendar this Sunday is dubbed the third Sunday of Advent if you are going by the Gregorian Calendar. Much of the Orthodox church uses the Julian Calendar. Generally speaking, there’s 13 days’ difference between the two calendars.
Of course, like everything else, “there’s the exception to the rule.”
Sunday we will be lighting the third Advent Candle of Joy, which is also known as the Shepherd’s Candle. I have no way of knowing just how many sermons, Bible studies or devotionals you’ve been privy to regarding joy.
But it’s been my life experience that when there’s a conversation where joy is mentioned there seems to be a kind of communication breakdown — where joy and happiness become almost interchangeable.
Which is in itself confusing. I really hope this next part doesn’t sound arrogant.
When I confessed Christ as Lord and began studying the Biblical scriptures, there was a basic learning of discernment. For example: Biblical truth, superstition, myth. It became useful for me to search out the differences.
Allow me to share: Friday the 13th, knock on wood, cross your fingers, make a wish with a chicken wishbone — these are types of superstitions.
Myths are often related to Geographical areas. Hercules — Ancient Greece; Thor’s hammer — Scandinavia; Valmiki’s Curse — India; Isis — Osiris, Ancient Egypt.
Hercules must become a true hero in order to return to Mount Olympus.
Thor’s Hammer has an inscription on the side: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Those powers would be powers of storm, rain, thunder and lightning.
The others mentioned, I know less about than I do Hercules and Thor. I simply mention them as a reference to myths and superstition.
Naturally, we’d have to consider what’s the difference between joy and happiness.
I read multiple resources trying to find the right wording. After considering some of the lengthy answers, allow me to share a couple of short ones.
Joy is an inner feeling. Happiness is considered an emotion, while joy is a state of mind.
My personal reflection would be upon the New Testament book of Galatians 5:22-23, which lists the Fruit of the Spirit. The first characteristics of that fruit are “Love, Joy and Peace.” These are each manifestations of one Holy Spirit and have nothing to do with us putting on a brave face or stating we’re fine.
I think it’s a personal challenge for each person to seek out their own understanding.
In the first chapter of the Gospel of Luke, joy and rejoicing are repeated on multiple occasions.
The Angel Gabriel was sent by God to the city of Galilee named Nazareth, where God’s Word says: “The angel said to her, ‘Rejoice, highly favored one.’” Then when Mary visits Elizabeth, “‘For indeed, as soon as the voice of your greeting sounded in my ears, the babe leaped in my womb for joy.’”
So it seems to me, in my understanding, joy and rejoicing are also seemingly interchangeable, but they are not.
Joy is part of the Fruit of the Spirit, to be nurtured, while rejoicing is the reaction to the state of being. The deep presence of joy in the Word and Will of God.
I like how John the Apostle wrote in 3 John 1:4: “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.”
I close with a well-known quote: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. That’s why they call it the present!”
Joy is knowing and trusting in the Word and Ways of God.
“Good tidings of great Joy.” — “A Savior, Christ the Lord.”
