Luke 2:8-11 (NKJV): “Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

On this year’s calendar this Sunday is dubbed the third Sunday of Advent if you are going by the Gregorian Calendar. Much of the Orthodox church uses the Julian Calendar. Generally speaking, there’s 13 days’ difference between the two calendars.

