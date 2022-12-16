It’s a story that has been told many times around the kitchen table, in museums and at Native gatherings. It’s a story that reveals the adventurous character of the inhabitants of the Kodiak Island archipelago.
Rolfe Christiansen, a young man from Norway, and Arthur Haakanson (Sr.), who came from Denmark, left their homelands on different ships to seek adventure.
They met for the first time in New York, immediately taking a liking to each other. They reunited when their vessels ported in New Orleans and again in Cape Town, South Africa.
After Haakanson jumped ship in San Francisco, he worked as a bartender at the renowned Barbary Coast, where he met many seafaring adventurers like himself. As he heard of stormy seas and fair winds, he told himself that he would get back on a ship once he earned enough money.
One night a familiar face showed up at the tavern. Yes, it was Rolfe Christiansen, full of exciting tales about the ports he had visited since they last saw each other. The men talked about their desire to go to Alaska.
That day came for Arthur when he got a job on the schooner Hunter, which headed north for a commercial cod fishing trip. He was in the company of such men as Walter Kraft, W. J. Erskine, Julius Anderson and Nick Wolkoff, who would become important characters in Kodiak history.
Loaded up with cod, the Hunter hit a reef near Chignik on the Alaska Peninsula. Another vessel transported the crew to Kodiak where they planned to catch a steamboat that would take them to Seattle. The boat had already left and wouldn’t return until spring.
During the long, hard winter, many in the crew decided that Kodiak Island would be the place to spend the rest of their lives. Arthur ended up in Three Saints Bay near Old Harbor, running a herring plant for Trinity Packing Co.
One late afternoon, he paddled his dory to the village to attend a dance at the school. As soon as he pulled into the harbor, he got word that a schooner had just anchored up at the other end of the bay. Pretty soon the ship’s crew showed up on the beach.
As you probably guessed, one of the crewmen was Rolfe Christiansen. They were elated to see each other.
At the dance they met their future wives. Rolfe married Alexandria (Sasha) Kelly and Arthur wed Wassalissa. The couples were married in a double ring ceremony at the Three Saints Orthodox Church.
Rolf Christiansen stayed in Old Harbor where he and Sasha raised 19 children. One of their sons, Harold Christiansen, died recently following a lengthy battle with a lingering illness.
Besides revisiting the story of the Christiansen patriarch, friends and family have been paying tribute to Harold, who, like his Norwegian and Alutiiq ancestors, was an accomplished fisherman.
Harold’s nephew, Terry Cratty, who fished with Harold and other uncles, said he “always “brought a calmness” to tense, or potentially tense, situations.” He never was argumentative. He wouldn’t yell or scream. It took a lot to” upset him. And when he was upset, he “wouldn’t talk to you,” said Terry. “When you were back in his grace, he’d smile at you and start talking to you.
He didn’t spend a lot of time in the negative world. He wasn’t loud or aggressive.”
Harold “was always such a caring, loving person,” said Terry’s sister, Linda Suydam. She recalls him often “getting ducks...for his family,” and looking after the elders. “He was a wonderful man. When our grandfather (Rolfe) died, Harold and (and his brother, Carl) stepped up to the plate and helped take care of gram,” said Linda.
Harold didn’t consume alcohol or smoke cigarettes. But he was never judgmental toward those who did.
Linda’s husband, Steve Suydam, honors Uncle Harold for his savvy and competitive spirit in the fishing industry. Both he and Harold operated high-speed seiners.
“I considered him one of the fiercest competitors in” the herring fishery, said Steve. “He was one of the best herring fishermen in his time.”
Even I could vouch for Harold’s tenacity as a herring fisherman. In the summer of 1991 I fished with Harold’s brother-in-law, Sven Haakanson Sr., and recall our trip to the processing plant at Alitak. While most fishermen were delivering salmon, Harold was delivering a boat load of herring.
Herring fishing was good, so why stop? He’d have plenty of time to fish salmon.
Steve continues: “Harold was always good-natured. He was the first one I met in Old Harbor in 1979.”
Harold’s death leaves a big hole in Old Harbor and other parts of the island, Steve said.
Harold’s niece, Phyllis Haakanson Clough, treasured the good advice her uncle gave her. He told her not to grieve too much over the passing of a loved one.
He was a man of few words, so when he said something it meant a great deal to the listener.
”Uncle Harold made sure that the elders were taken care of,” said Phyllis’ sister, Leona Haakanson Crow. “He was always for the community. He was well respected,” and went to church often, she said. “He made sure nobody went hungry.”
Harold Christiansen was a quiet man — a man of few words. But in his treatment of others, his tenacity as a fisherman and his commitment to sobriety, he said volumes.
