Margaret Roberts

LYDIA OLSEN photo

Margaret Roberts, second from right, and family help beautify the grave of Dan Harmon.

In addition to the many Facebook tributes and articles honoring the late Margaret Roberts, I must give my own tribute.

Margaret Roberts, as an advocate for her Alutiiq people, was always gracious and supportive when I had questions regarding Native subjects, such as the creation of the Soonaq tribal dancers. Whenever a Native elder passed, I could count on Margaret to share kind words that highlighted the contributions of the Departed.

