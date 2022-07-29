In addition to the many Facebook tributes and articles honoring the late Margaret Roberts, I must give my own tribute.
Margaret Roberts, as an advocate for her Alutiiq people, was always gracious and supportive when I had questions regarding Native subjects, such as the creation of the Soonaq tribal dancers. Whenever a Native elder passed, I could count on Margaret to share kind words that highlighted the contributions of the Departed.
I became a good friend of Margaret’s mother, Martha Dunlap, and was asked by Margaret to be a pallbearer for her funeral.
I can thank Margaret and Larry LeDoux, recently retired Kodiak Island Borough School District superintendent, for inspiring me to write one of my most important stories — the heroism of Woody Island native Danny Harmon, who sacrificed his life for a fellow soldier, Ron Coon, in Vietnam during conflict with the Vietcong on the Cambodian border in the late 1960s.
Long before I heard of Danny, Larry let me know that there was going to be a memorial service for him at his grave site on Woody Island. Larry was a highschooler, attending Camp Woody, when Dan’s body was taken to the island for burial. He was buried with military honors.
Margaret, a relative of Danny Harmon’s, helped me make connections with Ron Coon, who came to Kodiak to attend the memorial service, along with other military friends and Danny’s siblings.
Margaret invited me to Henry’s, where Ron, as well as Dan’s other military friends and family, met for dinner. It was very touching to see Dan’s siblings embrace Ron as one of their own. At first, he was hesitant to meet the family.
I got to know more about Dan through interviewing those who came to Kodiak for the service.
Wanting to serve his country, Danny signed up with the Army in 1966. He vowed that, once his military duty was out of the way, he would come back to Woody Island to stay.
But that day never came. Danny, Ron and fellow soldiers — Jim Sommers and Sgt. Ronald Bonert of the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, a detachment of the 4th Infantry Division, were being evacuated by military tanks from a danger zone when enemy fire disabled two of the vehicles and wounded Coon and Bonert.
Harmon pulled Coon off the tank and dragged him to a ditch where the injured man passed out. As if oblivious to the danger around him, Harmon climbed back on top of the tank and tried to get Bonert over the edge.
Suddenly he was struck at close range through the heart with two AK-47 rounds. He was knocked off the tank and died, calling for his mother. Bonert later died, but Coon recovered.
“They throw that word ‘hero’ around a lot,” Coon said. “If there’s such a thing as a hero, Danny is one. As the years roll by, I understand more and more of what he gave up that day in June of 1967. … As I’ve gotten older and held my own babies, graduated them from high school, helped them get through college, watched my boy go through Desert Storm, the older I got, the more I realized what Danny gave up that day. I’ve had all of this stuff, Danny got none of it. I stand in awe of what that man did that day.”
Coon could barely get the words out, but they came, each syllable filled with gratitude and charged with emotion.
“I pay my debts. I take care of my people. I do what I’m supposed to do. When someone does me a favor, I try to do them a favor back. With Danny, there’s no way for me to pay him back. How can you pay back something like that? When I hold my 4-year-old grandson in my arms, how do I tell Dan ‘thank-you,’ knowing that Danny will never get to hold his 4-year-old grandson?
“I’ve watched people drink themselves to death; I’ve watched people drug themselves to death, do all kinds of stupid stuff. And I could have probably done the same. The one thing that always kept me on the straight and narrow was that I would never do anything to dishonor what Danny did for me that day.
“For most people, Memorial Day comes once a year. For me, it’s every day.”
Father Benjamin Peterson, who officiated at the memorial service, referenced the words of Jesus in talking about Dan Harmon’s sacrifice. No greater love has anyone than ... to lay down one’s life for his friends.”
Peterson urged people to follow Harmon’s example by serving others, showing kindness and generosity.
Harmon’s sister, Leanna Castillo, had Coon read a copy of his last letter to the family. When Danny wrote that letter he had only six months and 15 days left of duty. Danny decried the “loss of lives of Americans who took chances in Vietnam. I feel sorry for many of the people.
The young ones — they’re the ones who suffer,” wrote Harmon.
When Ron finished reading the letter, he pointed to the grave. “That man in there is a hero. He deserved better than what he got. There will never be a day for which I won’t thank him for what he did.”
Leanna took over from there. Alluding to the Native’s oneness with nature, she said that five eagles circled over the mourners during the service.
“As Father Benjamin came to the part of blessing for my brother, one flew off, and the four remained. I think we know what that means.” (Four military men, including Coon, were at the service to pay their respects to Harmon.)
Before the people departed from the gravesite, Ron looked into the eyes of a little boy who was taking this all in.
“Many years from now, we’ll be gone. Please don’t forget this place.”
The little boy nodded soberly. His name was Danny Lohse-McKinnon. He was named after his great uncle, Danny Harmon.
After the memorial service on Woody, Margaret kept in touch with Ron. It was she who told me of Ron’s death several years ago. Thanks to Margaret Roberts and Larry LeDoux, Danny Harmon’s story of heroism has been etched in articles and Facebook entries, and therefore, embedded in people’s minds.
