Matthew 2:1-6 (NIV): “After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem and asked, ‘Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.’ When King Herod heard this he was disturbed, and all Jerusalem with him. When he had called together all the people’s chief priests and teachers of the law, he asked them where the Messiah was to be born. ‘In Bethlehem in Judea,’ they replied, ‘for this is what the prophet has written: ‘But you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; for out of you will come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.’”
The question that’s been asked throughout the tradition of Christmas decoration: “How long do the decorations stay up? When is the time to take down the Christmas tree?”
I doubt there’s any set-in-stone rules. I’ve seen Christmas lights go up right after Halloween and stay up until March.
I used to leave the outside Christmas lights up through December until the end of February to shed light through the darkest months. Until I was called a redneck. Now I don’t even put them up.
When I first confessed Christ as Redeemer, I knew only what I had seen on television movies like the “Ten Commandments,” “The Robe” and others from the ’60s and ’70s, mostly focused around Easter and Christmas.
The only thing I knew about Jan. 6th was it was my little brother’s birthday. I don’t remember even hearing the word Epiphany, let alone anything about what it meant.
I don’t know about you but when it came time for me to be saved through faith in Christ, I didn’t get the burning bush, instant salvation. No, my initial prayer went, “Hey, if you’re real and you’re there, I could use a little help!”
It must’ve been the darkest, loneliest time of my life.
I clearly remember the words I spoke that day. “If you’ll stop this torment in my mind, free me from the bondage of self, I would believe in You. I would even go to church if You showed me which one. You’ll have to make it clear because I know nothing about church, and I trust no one!”
So began my walk of faith.
My first Christmas as a Believer was definitely an eye opener! The education regarding the 12 days of Christmas. Naturally, living in America, I had heard the song “On the First Day of Christmas.” It was that first believer’s Christmas when I learned there was a deeper meaning to it.
I’m truly grateful for those early teachers of Sunday School and mid-week Bible Studies. Not only did I learn of the Gospel and about the Christ Child and the 12 days of Christmas, but the importance of the Epiphany.
If you’ll indulge me; I’d like to share a bit regarding the church calendar and the “The Origin of Epiphany.”
In the first century the earliest Christians set aside one day a week as the Lord’s day (for many that is Sunday, but not for all). In the second century they established Lent, Easter and Pentecost.
Lent was a period of time set aside for penitence and the training of new Christians. Easter observed Christ’s death and celebrated His resurrection followed by Pentecost, where the church focused on triumph and victory.
In the third century, early church leaders established Epiphany. This holiday celebrates and recognizes Christ’s birth, baptism and the adoration of Magi.
It wasn’t until the end of the fourth century that early Christians began observing Christmas and Advent.
One of the characteristics of the Christian church that I appreciate is the uniqueness of traditions of the western and eastern churches as well as each of the many different denominations.
Hence, even in my ignorance I knew there was far too many and too much about faith and houses of worship that I had no idea how or where to start.
My obvious naivete (lack of wisdom, experience or judgment) reflected in my prayer — “I would even go to church, if You show me which one. I know nothing about going to church, and I trust no one.”
There it was. It was humbling. Not only was I calling out to God — whom I knew nothing about — for help. But I was trusting Him to simply lead me where I could worship and serve.
So, are you ready for Little Christmas? (Also known in Ireland and Puerto Rico as “Woman’s Christmas.”)
The basic idea being the women who worked so hard throughout the Christmas season, preparing, decorating, serving others that on the day of Epiphany the women would gather among themselves and get much-needed rest and fun leaving the men to remain home taking care of children, taking down the tree and putting away the decorations.
So, for some of us who need an answer to “When do we take down the tree and decorations?”
Free will is a great thing — to choose our own traditions. While I no longer put up outside lights, I do put up a tree and modest decorations inside our house. And it has become our tradition over the last few years to put this away on Jan. 6th — Epiphany. I also call my little brother to wish him a happy birthday.
May we all continue to be blessed that we may be a blessing.
