Colossians 1:3-6 (NIV) — “We always thank God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, when we pray for you, because we have heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love you have for all the saints — the faith and love that spring from the hope that is stored up for you in heaven and that you have already heard about in the word of truth, the gospel that has come to you. All over the world this gospel is bearing fruit and growing, just as it has been doing among you since the day you heard it and understood God’s grace in all its truth.”
It’s 5:30 a.m. This morning I’m reading from the New Testament book of Colossians. There’s four chapters with a total of 95 verses. Not only do I find this to be powerful but instructional.
After Paul’s introduction and greeting, in my Bible there’s a title in bold lettering that says, “Thanksgiving and Prayer” then with verse three, “We always thank God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, when we pray for you.”
To me this is like raising a standard. In military organizations, the practice of carrying colors, standards or guidons both to act as a rallying point for troops and to mark the location of the commander.
The article I was reading shared the idea of such practices starting 5,000 years ago in ancient Egypt. The Roman Empire also made battle standards a part of their army’s practice and tradition. The armies of Europe definitely formalized it to new heights during the Middle Ages, with standards being emblazoned with the commander’s coat of arms.
Our opening Scripture passage as I mentioned with its title heading, “Thanksgiving and Prayer.” For me, this gave me a visual. Throughout our military history, our infantry units carry what is called a stand of colors which is a set of two flags on staffs. One flag is our national colors, and the second flag is regimental colors which bare the name of the regiment and the awards of that unit.
It occurred to me this passage of thanksgiving and prayer is our Christian stand of colors.
I wasn’t raised as a Christian. I’ve only been a Christian for 29 of my 62 years. What I have learned and noticed in the Christian life is a basic reality of prayer life.
In the book of Ephesians chapter six, the list of the armor of God is given. In verse 18, “And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be ‘Alert’ and always keep on praying for all the saints.”
So in obedience to the passage of Ephesians 6:10-20, having put on the full armor of God, having taken our stand. Our first line of defense is our prayer lines. Our second is Bible study. Engaged in the battle as the passage from Ephesians indicates. Our first lines under attack are our prayer lines.
The first lines to go down are our prayer lines, then Bible study ... then?
Matthew 5:14-16 (NIV) — “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
Kodiak let us raise our Standards. Let us raise our stand of colors, of thanksgiving and prayer.
1 Peter 3:15 — “But in your hearts set Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give reason for the hope you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.”
