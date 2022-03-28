Inspiration for this column lands in my lap from many sources, especially when I’m standing in the checkout line at the grocery store.
Here’s the question of the week: “Is composting over the winter a ridiculous waste of time?” When I headed out to the car, a couple more pertinent topics came to mind. For example:
• What to do when your compost freezes solid?
• How to store food scraps over the winter?
Today, we’re going to talk about my experiment with winter composting, starting with tossing out old beliefs and trying new ones. My mantra for this experiment became when it gets cold, get creative. Anything that makes gardening easier and more successful gets my attention, sI think you’ll love these five winter composting tips.
1. Compost happens, regardless of the season. Decomposition is a law of nature.
2. A compost thermometer is your best friend.
3. Compost is an inside game: It’s the inside temperature that matters most, not the outside temperature.
4. Turning is different.
5. Food scraps are still gold, just put them on hold.
Because we have limited space here, let’s focus on tip No. 4 and No. 5.
Tip No. 4: Turning is different
Successful composters know that to keep your compost hot (and the microbes happy), you need to turn your compost regularly. By “regularly” I mean during active composting there’s an ideal turning schedule. The general rule of thumb is to turn your compost two or three times each week.
However, turning your compost too often during the winter can drastically slow the crucial decomposition process. I discovered this by accident.
As you might recall, November’s weather switched from mild to bitter cold. Temperatures went from a high of 46 degrees on Nov. 7 to a low of 3 degrees on the Nov. 28. Perennials wilted, songbirds disappeared and our compost pile stalled out, even though it had been cooking right along. Actually, it was my fault. I gave up on it and ignored it.
“Oh, well,” I thought, “I’ll revive it in the spring by adding it to a new pile.”
Then, on Feb. 16, the temperature rose to 47 degrees. Rather than wait for spring I decided to give it a go. I went outside to the compost bins and announced to the microbes, “Here we go guys!” Using a pitchfork, I fluffed up the cold — but not frozen — compost (I call this technique my “Pulled Pork Method” method) so the microbes could breathe some fresh air.
Yes, the materials were still chunky and unfinished, but they were dark and sweet-smelling. Good news.
Then I flipped the chunky stuff into the adjacent bin, alternating each forkful with the food scraps and leaves that I’d saved for months. (This is tip No. 5: Save food scraps outside in covered totes by alternating with leaves, sawdust or other carbons to keep them from getting soggy and stinky).
I added some nitrogen (protein or green material) to help kick-start the materials by sprinkling in fish bone mean and fresh seaweed. (Manure would have worked, too).
Finally, I covered the pile with a 1-inch slab of foam insulation to keep the heat and moisture in and poked a thermometer stem through a hole. Then I waited. And waited.
For 10 days the temperature was stuck at 40 degrees. Doubt crept in. Then, on day 11, after dumping food scraps into the holding bin, I glanced at the thermometer. The temperature had surged to almost 120 degrees, even though the outside temperature was a chilly 29 degrees.
Now you might be wondering, so when did you turn the pile?
Like I said, the general rule of thumb is to turn your compost two or three times each week. Another cue is to wait until the temperature just starts to dip.
It took a few days, but that’s when I gave it a thorough “upper body workout” kind of turn.
One more thing. It’s something I encourage all gardeners to practice: be in the moment. It means to pay attention to what a flower, a bumblebee, or your compost is trying to tell you. Meaning, don’t be thinking about what’s for dinner when you should be thinking about your compost.
Meanwhile, if your compost has stalled out, now is the time to give it a second chance. Just in time for spring gardening.
GARDEN CALENDAR
• Resist the temptation to clean up your lawn.
• Resist the temptation to walk on your lawn.
• Clip, don’t pull, old stalks from around your perennials.
• Check on your seedlings regularly (water, light, is the fan running?)
TWO MICROGRANTS NOW AVAILABLE
• The state Division of Agriculture is accepting applications for microgrants to fund the purchase of subsistence equipment and other tools to grow and store food. The application process is open until Wednesday. Individuals can apply for funding to pay for things like fishing nets, freezers, smokers, ammunition and greenhouses. For more info, visit http://dnr.alaska.gov/ag/ag_grants.htm.
• The KMXT Annual Plant Sale is May 7. Stand by for times and other details for this popular fundraiser. Needed: Seedlings (veggie, herbs and flowers), perennials and cuttings from shrubs such as currants and gooseberries. For more information, contact Pam Foreman at KMXT at 907-486-3181. Thank you in advance.
My new YouTube channel, It’s Never Too Lat, features a lot of “Kodiak lifestyle” and gardening videos. Here’s the link: at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Got a garden question, get it off your chest! mygarden@alaska.net. It’s a good email if you’d like to be on my garden mailing list.
