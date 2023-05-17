I have just returned from a visit to my native country of Germany. After a whirlwind of family visits and sightseeing I am now reconciling the flood of impressions with my daily life in Kodiak.
My body is also still trying to reconcile its biological rhythms with the local day and night cycle, also known as jet lag. In Germany it was almost summer; fruit trees and flowers were in full bloom and people enjoyed the numerous ice cafes with outdoor seating.
Upon my return to Kodiak, it was cold and rainy and presently a dense fog layer hides its beauty. Nonetheless, I am grateful to leave the hectic and buzz of airports and train stations and the company of an endless stream of strangers.
Germany features innumerable old castles, remnants of medieval city walls and watch towers, domes and churches, and magnificent historical buildings. A drive through the countryside is a continuous stream of images of neat old houses nicely remodeled and outfitted to continue to serve many needs of the modern lifestyle.
Germany is a rich and clean country where the old heritage is beautifully integrated into contemporary solutions. It is also known for its technology and, of course, its cars. Since my travel companion loves the history of technology, we included a trip to the auto city Wolfsburg in our itinerary.
VW, Porsche and Mercedes all originated from the same roots, and their first models had basically the same engine. While that is an interesting factoid for me, I found it more interesting how the auto industry approaches the topic of climate change given that individual transportation is one of the main contributors to the problem.
There were a couple of special exhibits addressing the topic. One showed the results of an international competition where engineering students had developed their views of the future of transportation. While interesting, most of those models reminded me more of science fiction movies than realistic developments.
I realize now that the reason for that disconnect is that the students started with a blank sheet of paper and did not have to tackle the problem of how the world would transition from the current state to their future vision.
Another level of the huge exhibition hall was dedicated to sustainable technology and how to reconcile our wants with our environmental conscience. I took a picture of a panel that introduced it as a game.
In English, the panel read: “The concept of sustainability seems to result in a clash of irreconcilable themes and values. The challenge is to tease out the question of how to reconcile one’s own wishes and beliefs with what would be a livable future for all of humanity.”
To fully understand this, I had to look up the meanings of the word reconciliation. I knew it in the sense of “the restoration of friendly relations,” as in, to reconcile an argument. In its second definition the word means, “the action of making one view or belief compatible with another.”
Thus, in reconciling one’s wishes with what would be a livable future for all humanity, the panel appeals to the conscience of the rich and privileged, asking us the irreconcilable question of how our actions affect the world.
Without giving any answers, the concept was addressed in the form of a series of games, where one could choose various modes of transportation and weigh, for example, the speed of getting from point A to point B with the fuel consumption of different vehicles.
As we were flying back, cramped in our seats on the airplane and feeling the exhaustion of the trip we contemplated the situation: 30,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean zooming through the sky at approximately 550 mph, we were complaining about the flavor of ice cream served to us.
What a first world problem to have! How can a person reconcile a modern lifestyle with family spread out all over the world and access to all the technology of our day with the knowledge of the damage such a lifestyle does to the planet and humanity as a whole?
Would it be better to forego that technology and return to a simpler life? Or is it the duty of the wealthy nations to advance science and technology for the benefit of humanity, because the poor do not have the means to do so? As the panel at the auto exhibit said: Sustainability dissolves into a clash of irreconcilable values that we are left to resolve on an individual level according to personal values and priorities.
Governments in progressive countries are slowing emissions and steering technological advancement toward less pollution and more efficiency, which is buying us time.
However, we are also experiencing the results of a changing planet: In Germany, several hot years resulted in a drop of the groundwater level. The dominant beech trees have lost access to their water supply and are stressed.
This makes them more susceptible to bark beetles and storms and has destroyed some large wooded areas around my sister’s home town. In response, the German version of the forest service is now planting other tree species to adapt to the changing world. A similar problem, if it occurred in Alaska, would be impossible to reconcile (in the sense of “restoring to a friendly state”) simply because of the magnitude and vastness of our wilderness.
Traveling the world makes us compare, collect impressions and rethink our ways. While I have physically arrived back home, my mind still processes irreconcilable questions of our modern existence. It is an amazing world out there, and I am glad to be home.
