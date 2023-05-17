Germany

SWITGARD DUESTERLOH photo

A medieval monastery (world heritage site Princely Abbey of Corvey in Germany) now used for a modern garden show.

I have just returned from a visit to my native country of Germany. After a whirlwind of family visits and sightseeing I am now reconciling the flood of impressions with my daily life in Kodiak.

My body is also still trying to reconcile its biological rhythms with the local day and night cycle, also known as jet lag. In Germany it was almost summer; fruit trees and flowers were in full bloom and people enjoyed the numerous ice cafes with outdoor seating.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.