Fern Piper Wallace was born at 4:25 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, to Forrest and Katie Wallace. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Fern’s parents are originally from Palmer and Juneau, and now live in Kodiak. Her father works as a civilian at Coast Guard Base Kodiak and her mother is a teacher at North Star Elementary School. Also welcoming Fern to the family is Wren Wallace.
