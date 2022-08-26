Lots of Kodiak people have had to take cabs. Maybe they don’t own an automobile or theirs is on the fritz and the taxi is the only way to get to their destination. Or maybe they’ve had too much to drink and don’t want to run the risk of a DUI.
Taxi drivers are an important part of the Kodiak landscape, and one of the most memorable taxi drivers was Joe Hochmuth, who died last week after struggling with various ailments. In spite of his sickness, he always managed to engage in friendly conversation.
An enthusiastic lover of Kodiak Island, Joe often commented on articles about local people which I had featured in the Kadiak Times and the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Well, now it’s Joe’s turn to get some coverage.
He has a lot of interesting stories, and some of them are related to the 40 years that he drove a cab. He enjoyed most of his passengers, but he had some tough customers. On a trip to the Coast Guard base, a couple of military guys pulled knives on him.
“They were after my money,” Joe said in an interview several years ago. “I pulled over to the side of the road. As soon as I stopped the car I heard the rear doors fly open and ‘slam,’ they were gone. If I didn’t stop driving, they probably would have had time to go further with their plans.”
Most of Joe’s passengers had enough sense to be well-behaved. His large stature earned him the title of “Big Joe.”
Other cab drivers who had trouble with their customers often radioed him to help out.
One perilous night Joe answered the call of an elderly cab driver who was being attacked by an irritated, drunk passenger who didn’t want to pay his fare.
By the time Joe pulled up, the cab driver had found refuge beneath another car that was parked nearby. Its engine was running.
“The driver shifted gears in the car and was ready to take off,” Joe recalled. “I just had time to drag (the cab driver’s) feet and pull him out.”
Just as Joe pulled the old man to safety, the driver — oblivious to the action — “burned rubber out of there,” Joe said.
The suspect fled. Joe didn’t have time to chase him down.
Joe’s adventures took him all over the world. In the Army from 1954 to 1958, he spent part of his military stint in Germany at the close of the Korean War.
After getting out of the military, Joe joined the Royal American Shows out of Tampa, Florida.
“They had the largest midway in the world,” said Joe, who was in charge of Kiddy Land.
On his way to South America to join the show and make a killing on diamonds, Joe stopped in California to visit his brother, Frank, and his new wife, Annie, who came from Kodiak Island.
Joe knocked on his brother’s door, and “that little (lady) opened it,” he said, referring to his future wife, Barbara, who happened to be Annie’s sister. “She was a little beauty.”
Joe and Barbara got married in Escondido, California, by a justice of the peace in March of 1960. Later they had a church wedding in Karluk, Barbara’s home village.
Since Joe spent all of his money getting his bride and family back to Alaska, he got a job as a forester so that he could make enough money to travel to Kodiak himself.
Arriving to the Island on a plane — and an empty stomach — Joe went to the Belmont Café and bought a meal with his last 50 cents.
Then he got on a Grumman Goose heading to Karluk. The flight was a little nerve-wracking because it was piloted by a young trainee. Bob Hall, the owner of the plane and the airline, sat next to Joe.
When Joe arrived in Karluk, the village came out to meet him.
One of the greeters was Katie McCoolie, Barbara’s 90-year-old blind grandmother. “She grabbed ahold of me and started dancing with me right there on the bridge,” Joe said. “That, I’ll never forget. I was excited about being with my new wife.”
Joe soon found that he had married into a fishing family. He went beach-seining with Alex Brown and later crewed for Andrew Laktonen who was running the Alaska Packers Association boat.
“We made the biggest king salmon haul ever when I was on that boat,” Joe said.
When Joe wasn’t fishing, he was doing other jobs. He was a storekeeper and postmaster in Karluk. He and his wife worked in the canneries in the winter.
The Hochmuths lived in Karluk during the early part of their marriage. They moved into town so their kids could attend a larger school.
The Hochmuth family spent their summers beach-seining. They did it the hard way by pulling the net in by hand. The parents had to do most of the hard work at first, but their load lightened a little when their five kids took on more responsibility.
Joe’s best fishing partner was their daughter Trisha, who died in the summer of 2014. “She was a hard-working little girl,” Joe reflected. “She impressed me so much. I will never forget it.”
The Hochmuths’ other daughter, Teresa Carlson, recalls how her father was grateful for the bountiful harvests of the ocean.
“The excitement of seeing fish splashing and finning brought him much joy! I always remember the twinkle he had when we circled the fish!” said Teresa.
Joe, who maintained a strong Massachusetts accent into his later years, discovered that he was related to American royalty. Joe’s mother’s cousin married the brother of Joseph Kennedy, father of the president and senators.
Joe remembers Joe Kennedy visiting Grandfather Edmond King in Winthrop, Mass.
King invented a style of outdoor Christmas lights. Not clinging to his family pedigree, Joe Hochmuth carved out his own legacy on Kodiak Island.
“I’m just a lowly Alaskan,” he told me. But Joe Hochmuth is highly esteemed in the eyes of those he knew.
