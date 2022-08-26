Jochmuth

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Joe Hochmuth with wife, Barbara Hochmuth, left, and her mother, Clyda Christiensen.

Lots of Kodiak people have had to take cabs. Maybe they don’t own an automobile or theirs is on the fritz and the taxi is the only way to get to their destination. Or maybe they’ve had too much to drink and don’t want to run the risk of a DUI.

Taxi drivers are an important part of the Kodiak landscape, and one of the most memorable taxi drivers was Joe Hochmuth, who died last week after struggling with various ailments. In spite of his sickness, he always managed to engage in friendly conversation.

