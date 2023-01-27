For new moms, Kodiak Kindness is like a helpful neighbor
When it comes to infant care and nutrition, Heather Preece is well educated.
After receiving a master’s degree in public health nutrition from the University of Toronto (Canada), Preece moved to Kodiak where she coordinated the Women, Infant and Children’s program, a USDA-funded food assistance initiative administered by the Kodiak Area Native Association.
“All these women were asking me (questions, such as) ‘How do I nurse my baby?’ I felt completely incompetent.
Even though I had a master’s degree, and I was registered dietitian, here I was in my first job. I had no personal experience and no formal training focused on infant feeding,” said Preece, who took it upon herself to get some training.
“When I came back (from training) it was so satisfying to be able to answer women’s questions,” she said.
But Preece’s most important “training” came when she got married and became a mother herself.
“There was a kind neighbor, a Coast Guard mom, who lived down the street from me, and while I was pregnant, we went for walks around the neighborhood,” Preece recalled. “She had three children of her own. She said to me, ‘I don’t care if you’re a nurse, Heather. I don’t care if you’re a doctor. If you have any questions about breastfeeding when you bring your baby home, you can call me. I’ve nursed three babies, and I don’t mind helping you.’”
“At the time, I thought, ‘That’s so sweet of her to offer.’”
It was a dark February night when Preece brought her first baby to their Bells Flats home, after being in the hospital just 24 hours following the birth.
“I couldn’t get her to feed, I didn’t know what to do,” Preece recalled.
Remembering her neighbor’s offer, Preece desperately called her.
“She talked me through the situation.” said Preece. That phone call “got me thinking that you could have a Ph.D., you could be privileged and have all the support in the world, or you could be a single mom and not know anybody. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have someone to call,” said Preece.
That experience convinced her that “every family needs … a wise, experienced helper, (a neighbor down the street) just to be there,” said Preece.
“You’re bringing a vulnerable new life into the world, and you’re completely responsible for (that new life.) No matter how you choose to feed your baby, it’s far more important in how we love our babies,” she said.
Those deep contemplations about motherhood inspired the formation of Kodiak Kindness, which Preece now oversees.
The acronym KINDNESS loosely stands for Kodiak Infant Nutrition Development, Support and Survey.
“We were able to publish a paper,” noted Preece. “Because we have such a high enrollment rate, we have 16 years of infant feeding data on almost 90 percent of the births in Kodiak. That’s valuable information that can help improve health care services.”
When Preece started the program in 2006, she was employed by Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, which supported Kodiak Kindness for a long time, she said.
“In 2021 we started independent operations as our own nonprofit.” said Preece. “Providence gave us a fantastic foundation and is still fully supportive of the program. In fact, the Providence Alaska Foundation is our primary funder.
“But now that we’re independent in the community, we can expand and grow as a community-based program, and hopefully spread to other areas of rural Alaska.”
Preece and her team of peer counselors see moms in the hospital before they go home with their babies. “We see them in their homes, and we call and message them for the entire first year” of their babies’ lives, she said.
One of the main reasons for establishing Kindness as its own organization is to separate it from myself,” said Preece. “I did start this program, and while it was operating under Providence, it would have kept going as long as I had the energy to keep it going.”
Preece hopes to eventually retire so that she can enjoy more outdoor adventures with her husband, Pete Cummiskey.
“In order for Kindness to survive beyond my tenure it has to have a life of its own,” said Preece. “It has to have a name of its own. That’s the whole motivation behind this non-profit initiative.
“We have a team of six amazing peer counselors, two of whom are working toward getting the credentials they need,” said Preece.
One of those peer counselors is Kerissa Barrey, who identifies as “one of those mothers very much in need.” Her first child, Lauren, was born just when the COVID pandemic broke and the policies were put in place.
“Everything was unsure in the world at that time,” said Barrey.
An immigrant from South Africa, Barrey was looking forward to having her parents with her as they followed the East Indian ritual practiced during birthing. “They were going to come before the baby was born.”
Because of the travel bans, they were not allowed to come. “My husband’s parents live in Montana, and they weren’t able to be there either,” said Barrey.
“I had not taken any prenatal classes because I was working up until a short time before I delivered. I couldn’t take classes at the hospital. I thought, ‘It’s fine, my mom will be here. She’ll help me.’ But that just didn’t happen.
“I was having a traumatic birthing experience in the hospital, struggling to have my baby, and Heather walked in. In my memory, she walked in with a halo and wings. She came in with no judgments, and she just gave me help when I needed it the most. It wasn’t that pushy kind of help you get from your mom and your grandmother. She said, ‘Try this; see if it works for You.’”
It was unconditional support and finding out what worked for Lauren and me,” said Barrey.
“I was that mom who was in that long line. ... I used to call (Heather) in tears and she would be there for me. The (help) she did for me was life-changing.”
Said Preece: “Babies don’t come with instruction manuals on how to take care of them. There’s so much confusing information on the internet. Mothers call and say, ‘My aunt tells me this; my friend tells me that.’ There are no right ‘cookie-cutter’ answers, because every mother and child is so different.
“When we go (to the homes) we are individual problem-solvers. We get the background on what the parents’ goals are; we see what’s going on with that mom and that baby. We offer gentle suggestions to try to help them meet their goals,” said Preece.
