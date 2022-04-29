Philippians 3:20-21 (NKJV) — “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to his glorious body, according to the working by which he is able even to subdue all things to himself.”
“I know a guy” is one of my favorite sayings to use. Basically because it’s a reference to a relationship. We live in a world of supply and demand with need being the key motivator in a world based on those basic elements of need, supply, and demand.
I personally have very humble and limited resources.
When there’s a need and the fair winds blow, I may not have that particular resource, but “I know a guy.”
It’s not really about what you can get, but knowing people, being interested in what they’re doing and making connections between people, sharing resources and meeting needs within our community. For me it’s a basic, raw form of community service.
Have you heard of Martin of Tours or Martin the Merciful?
I share with you a very brief version of his story. Martin had been a Roman cavalry officer. As he rode up to the city gate, there was a half-naked man sitting there. Martin took hold of his own long Roman cape, using his sword, cut his cape in half and gave the lower portion to the man in need.
FYI note of interest: if you like word searches — “Chaplain” in medieval Latin is “Cappella,” which means “little cloak.” Medieval Latin “Cappellanus = old French — “Chapelain,” English — “Chapel,” Middle English — “Chaplain/Chapel.”
It may be a stretch, but I often relate this to my own spiritual walk based on the Spiritual Principle of Acts 3:6 — “Then Peter said, ‘Silver and gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.’”
Being the simple guy I am, you know what I heard, right? “Silver and gold have I none”, but “I know a guy.”
Hopefully my humor isn’t offensive. In the midst of our need or suffering we can have fellowship.
Allow me to share Philippians 3:10a — “That I may know him and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his suffering.” For me it’s a fellowship of power through hope in Christ.”
The Apostle Paul encourages us in 1 Timothy 4:16 — “Watch your life and doctrine closely. Persevere in them, because if you do, you will save both yourself and your hearers.”
For example, the Biblically-based Doctrine I follow is, “We believe that the Lord Jesus Christ has by his suffering and death made an atonement for the whole world so that whosoever will may be saved.”
Ha, ha, ha allow me to test your sense of humor a bit more.
Have you heard of the “Seven R’s of Logistics?
“Getting the Right product, in the Right quantity, in the Right condition, at the Right place, at the Right time, to the Right person, at the Right price.”
Naturally, in ministry and community service I tweak this a bit, but I could sum it up and simplify those “Seven R’s” by saying:
“I know a guy.”
