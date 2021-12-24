Mathew 10:32-33 (NIV) — “Whoever acknowledges Me before men, I will also acknowledge him before My Father in heaven. But whoever disowns Me before men. I will disown him before My Father in heaven.”
These are the recorded words of Christ Jesus. Perhaps many are used to hearing it as “Jesus Christ,” leading some to think Christ is used as a last name.
Christ is actually a title such as “Messiah” or “Anointed one.” In the Gospel of Matthew 1:18-25 it tells us how the Messiah came to be known, named Jesus.
If you like to do word searches, Jesus is an interesting place to start a new search. Just to lend a basic beginning many of the dictionaries will translate Jesus as Joshua, meaning “God is Salvation.”
Jesus’ Hebrew name, Yeshua means Salvation. In your word search some interpretations give Joshua to mean “Savior” which lends itself to Matthew 1:21, “He saves His people from their sins”.
So hold that thought, we’ll come back to it.
Allow me to introduce another Scripture from Micah 7:6 — “For a son dishonors his father, a daughter rises up against her mother. A daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. A man’s enemies are the members of his own household.”
When I first started reading the Bible, I was just reading. I hadn’t actually started studying Scripture for myself, outside of Sunday school and mid-week Bible study.
To be honest I had kind of discounted or doubted such verses which carries that line of thought “a men’s enemies”.
For example, it’s also in the New Testament, Luke 12:53 — “They will be divided, father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother.”
I come from a large family, well a not so quiet family, a bit loud and rowdy bunch would probably be a kind but fitting description. Many knock-down, drag out fights and nasty arguments, hurting each other was just kind of how we were. But to be actually be divided as enemies against each other didn’t really register with me. We were family!
As an American I have never seen such division in this country since reading about the American Civil War. But in the last few years of watching how extreme the divide between individuals, families through the Obama and Trump eras and now the Biden ... I no longer doubt the plausibility of the divide that the Scriptures talk about.
Just in the make-believe world of Facebook, I’ve seen where friends, even family members, have unfriended or blocked each other over politics. The riots of 2020-2021 on the world stage show us how divided we are. It’s clear that our religious liberties are far more restrictive than they have been in the many, many years.
I believe when they started misusing the line “separation of church and state” and changed the original meaning to fit the political agenda, becoming a useful tool of political correctness — masks and vaccines that extremely divide us. And here we are on the threshold of 2022.
Buckle up, buttercup!
So what will be the great divide between father and son, mother and daughter? Critical race theory or politics?
Personally, I think it will be the message found in the New Testament of Luke 2:9-11 plus verses 13-14 — “An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you. He is Christ the Lord.’” And verses 13-14 - “Suddenly a great company of heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom His favor rest.”
With all the worldly concerns we have with mandates, restrictions, watching our nation and the painful social changes we’re going through. I share with you a thought that has stayed with me forefront upon my mind for five years — “You can’t have a new world order until you dismantle the old order.” Hence the current chaos.
The prophecy, the Christmas Gift found in Isaiah 9:6 says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
The Christmas Gift has been given; to be received or rejected, “Whoever acknowledges Me before men I will also acknowledge before my Father in heaven.”
