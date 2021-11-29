On Thanksgiving day, I tackled a project that I’d put off for months: Making jam. Mind you, I didn’t wake up that morning thinking, “Today, I’ll make jam.” Rather, as I stood in my living room and watched the gusty, nor’westerlies pluck wavetops from the channel and parade them, sandstorm-like across the surface of the water, I decided it was a “jam day.”
In a moment, I’ll share my trusty, all-purpose jam recipe, a sugar-free one, and while I’m at it, my favorite solution to turkey-day leftovers, namely stuffing and cranberry sauce.
Now, most of us have, hidden in the nooks and crannies of our freezers, mystery bags of berries and fruit. Bags or containers lacking labels identifying contents or dates only add to the mystery.
And so, what better time to make jam than when the weather outside is frightful. it’s 20 degrees and blustery outside and you haven’t yet drawn up a Christmas gift list.
On Thursday, I celebrated this year’s harvest and my favorite winter fruit: oranges by cooking up a few batches of rhubarb-orange marmalade. Still waiting for purpose are bags of blueberries, strawberries, more chopped rhubarb, red currant juice, salmonberries, and raspberries.
What else can we add? How about frozen fruit from the store? Cherries and blackberries, for example. Now you have endless, mix-and-match possibilities.
What makes this recipe so special?
For one thing, it’s fool-proof. It does not involve pectin, which tends to be temperamental and results not in thick preserves, but syrups.
Preserves made the old-fashioned way are gloriously rich and fruity because as the simmering fruit passes the boiling point of 212 degrees, the sugars in the fruit start to develop a deep fruity taste. As more water evaporates, the flavor concentrates. With pectin, the liquid is never driven off and remains with the fruit, diluting the flavor.
ALL-PURPOSE JAM
4 cups raspberries, gooseberries, salmonberries, etc.
3 cups sugar (3-1/2 cups for tart berries)
In a medium (non-aluminum) saucepan, add berries and crush a few on the bottom layer to produce moisture. Simmer the fruit until warm, add sugar, and stir until it is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent sticking.
Reduce the heat and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture reaches 221 degrees F (at sea level), which is 9 degrees higher than the temperature of boiling water. It can take up to 30 minutes, but don’t rush the process by turning up the heat. Like most good things in life, the best jams take their sweet time. Select some nice “jamming” music.
Once the mixture reaches the right temperature, spoon it into hot, sterilized jars, allowing for 1/8 inch headroom for half-pints or 1/4 inch headroom for pints. Wipe the rims with a damp towel and screw on the lids. Invert the jars for 30 to 60 seconds then upright them again. As the jam cools, the lids will pull down and seal with an audible “snap.”
SUGAR-FREE “NATURAL” BERRY JAM
This recipe originated from “Plant-Powered Families,” by Dreena Burton.
This jam is sweetened with only berries and dates. The dates also help thicken the jam, along with ground chia seeds.
3 to 3-1/2 (roughly one pound) whole berries (blueberries, raspberries, currants, sliced/chopped strawberries, raspberries, or salmonberries)
1/2 cup finely chopped pitted dates (see note below)
1/4 tsp salt
2 tsp ground black or white chia seeds
1/2 - 1 tsp lemon zest
Extra sweetener (coconut sugar, for example) to taste (optional)
Combine the berries, dates, and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat.
Allow the mixture to heat up so the fruit breaks down and begins to bubble, then reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer until the fruits break down further, about 10 to 20 minutes. Add the chia and lemon zest, and let cook for another 5 minutes until the chia helps the jam thicken.
Taste, and add extra sweetener if desired. Let cool, then refrigerate. Makes about 2 cups.
Berries Note: Measuring 3 cups of berries can produce quite variable amounts—for instance, if measuring whole strawberries, just a few can fill up 1 cup. So, for larger berries like strawberries, simply slice them a few times or roughly chop before measuring.
Dates Note: The dates will darken the mixture slightly if using strawberries or raspberries instead of blueberries. Still, they don’t darken it much, and also help thicken the jam. Give them a try: it’s a different twist on jam, but it’s delicious!
WHAT TO DO WITH LEFTOVER STUFFING
One year, after hosting Thanksgiving for a large gathering of friends and family, I ended up with copious amounts of stuffing. Poking at the mass of flavored bread with a wooden spoon, it came to me: Turn it into crackers!
I realize that crackers from stuffing might be a leap, but I scooped blobs of stuffing into the food processer. I added cranberry sauce, cooked onions, bits of turkey, wild rice, and then drizzled in some water and broth to make a thick slurry.
I spread the mixture onto food dehydrator trays that were covered with parchment paper. How thick? Maybe a quarter-inch thick, or thereabouts.
The stuffing dried down perfectly. I broke them into wafers, packed them in airtight containers and stored them in the fridge.
Done.
As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention. What challenges will you solve this week?
