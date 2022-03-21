With a 20-point third quarter, Kodiak had all the momentum and appeared primed to extend its season at the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
Unfortunately for the Kodiak girls, the final eight minutes belonged to Soldotna.
The Stars outscored the Bears by eight in the fourth quarter to take a 52-40 victory — their third over Kodiak this season — in a Friday morning consolation basketball game at Palmer High School.
Kodiak concludes its first season under co-head coaches Monica Claridge and Taylor Masterson with a 3-19 record. The coaching duo was thrust into action weeks before the start of the season when longtime Kodiak coach Sandra Gregory needed to take a year off to take care of her father in Washington state.
Under Claridge and Masterson, Kodiak showed glimpses of promise in an extremely tough conference that features state powers Anchorage Christian, Wasilla and Colony. All three matchups against Soldotna were close affairs.
Kodiak’s third quarter was a thing of beauty. The Bears scored more points in the quarter (20) than the first half (15) and trimmed Soldotna’s double-figure lead down to four points entering the fourth quarter.
Kodiak banged in three of its five triples in the third quarter, with Kate Holland, Marielle Mangrobang and Beatrize Gumtang each hitting one. Avie Arevalo poured in seven of her 11 points during the frame.
Soldotna responded with nine straight points - six via the charity stripe - to go up 48-35 with 2:35 remaining in the contest. Kodiak was limited to five points in the frame - a Mangrobang triple and two freebies from Gumtang.
Mangrobang, in her final game for Kodiak, punched in 11 points. Holland ended with a season-high eight points before fouling out. The Bears recorded 24 fouls.
Josie Sheridan went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and paced Soldotna with a game-high 19 points. The Stars were 19 of 35 from the stripe.
Anchorage Christian — a new member of the NLC this season — topped Wasilla in the championship game 82-49. Both the Lions and the Warriors earned automatic berths to the 4A state tournament that starts Wednesday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Colony edged Palmer in the third-place game 56-49.
Soldotna placed fifth, losing to Palmer 45-30 in the fourth-place game.
STARS 52, BEARS 40
Kodiak 7 8 20 5 - 40
Soldotna 16 16 7 13 - 52
Kodiak (40) - Arevalo 5 1-6 11, Blanco 0 1-2 1, Holland 2 2-4 8, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 4 1-2 11, Quiambao 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 0-2 0, Gumtang 1 2-2 5, Spear 1 2-4 4. Totals: 13 9-22 40.
Soldotna (52) - Widaman 0 0-0 0, Morrison 3 1-2 8, Fischer 0 0-0 0, McAnelly 0 1-3 1, Lee 0 0-0 0, Lemm 1 0-0 2, Burns 4 2-8 12, Hagelund 0 0-0 0, Hunt 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0, Inman 3 4-9 10, Sheridan 3 11-13 19. Totals: 14 19-35 52.
3-point goals: Kodiak 5 (Holland 2, Mangrobang 2, Gumtang); Soldotna 5 (Sheridan 2, Burns 2, Morrison). Fouls: Kodiak 24, Soldotna 17. Fouled out - Holland.
