Acts 18:1-4 (NIV) – “After this Paul left Athens and went to Corinth. There he met a Jew named Aquila, a native of Pontus, who had recently come from Italy with his wife Priscilla, because Claudius had ordered all Jews to leave Rome. Paul went to see them, and because he was a tentmaker as they were, he stayed and worked with them. Every Sabbath he reasoned in the Synagogue, trying to persuade Jews and Greeks.”
The New Testament is made up of 27 books. The Apostle Paul is given credit for 13 or 14 of them, depending on which commentary you’re reading. Only seven of the Pauline epistles are accepted as being entirely authentic and written by Paul.
I guess that’s true about anything. There’s always someone to question the simplest statement. Which is what makes conversation and the exchange of ideas interesting.
How many of those writings of Paul’s do you read before it dawns on you, not only is Paul deeply religious but committed to God whether as Saul or as Paul. The main difference that I personally see in his life is Christ!
Saul was the one who was exacting the law. Paul was the one who followed the law of grace that made the difference in his life. This is how Saul saw and dealt with people after his conversion. There are many others who have written about the Apostle Paul. I’ve read several books and articles in an attempt to get a clearer understanding of the man who has had such a great influence on Christian doctrine.
Here’s a portion of those writings that I found extremely revealing.
Written by Gordon MacDonald: “The Apostle Paul was clearly a man committed to raising up a band of special friends. He knew who they were, and he regularly recognized them for their contribution to his spiritual passion. His friends were a resource upon which he obviously depended and without which he would not have survived.
His address book of special friends would have included Aquila and Priscilla, with whom he occasionally worked and lived (see Acts 18:3). Onesiphorus (‘for he refreshed me,’ 2 Timothy 1:16). Philemon 1:7 (‘I have derived much joy and comfort from your love’), Luke and a host of others. Paul’s friends came in all ages and backgrounds, and he seems to have taken great care to cultivate them.”
Paul’s address book really caught my attention. I found myself going back through the New Testament, re-reading both Paul’s greetings and salutations, his closings and final greetings. Quite personal, quite pointed to this line of thought.
For me personally my search and reading has given me a new perspective on how I see the apostle and the mission the Lord had given him. In my word search and naturally the search of quips and quotes I came across a quote that seemed very fitting for this article.
“Once Henry Ford was having lunch with a man when suddenly he asked him, ‘Who is your best friend?’ The man started naming certain people. ‘No,’ said Mr. Ford. ‘I will tell you who your best friend is.’ He took out a pencil and wrote on the tablecloth this sentence: ‘Your best friend is he who brings out the best that is within you.’”
My understanding or translation of Paul’s address book — “I know a guy.” Imagine — one day our names will be found in the Lamb’s Book of Life, known by name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.