Madison Claire Owens was born at 3:47 a.m. on February 6, 2022, to David and Kelsi Owens. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.
Parents are from Washington. They now reside in Kodiak. Madison’s father is in the U.S. Coast Guard and her mother is an LPN at the Kodiak Community Health Center. Also welcoming Madison to the family is 2-year-old sister Allison Owens.
Proud grandparents are Cindy Ruest from Milton, Washington, and Peggy Keithly from Yakima, Washington.
Iyra-May Sala Hayes was born at 4:46 a.m. on February 4, 2022, to Rosevonne Sala and Williams Hayes. She weighed 7 pounds, 9.2 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
The mother is from Kodiak and the father is from Columbus, Ohio. They both live in Kodiak. Iyra-May’s father works for Radar Alaska and her mother works for Bridgeview Dental.
Proud grandparents are Tamole Sala from American Samoa, Lauren Knox from Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Tim Hayes from Gahana, Ohio.
Chloe Jean Ibaan was born at 8:37 a.m. on February 4, 2022, to Kamakana Ibaan and Kyleigh Davis. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Parents are from Hawaii and Nevada. They now reside in Kodiak. Chloe’s father works at Safeway. Also welcoming Chloe to the family is Athena Noelle Ibaan.
Proud grandparents are Seth Davis, Christie Davis, Erica Stimpson, Johnny Stimpson, Deedee Ibaan and Jerry Ibaan Sr.
