Acts 4:11-13 (NIV) — “‘He is the stone you builders rejected, which has become the capstone. Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved. When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished, and they took note that these men had been with Jesus.”
Whew! Crab Fest right into Pentecost. Pentecost 2022, this Sunday.
Pentecost is celebrated on the 7th Sunday or 50 days after Easter Sunday. Commemorating the descent of the Holy Spirit on the apostles and followers of Jesus Christ.
The event, according to the New Testament Scriptures of Acts 2:1-31, happened in Jerusalem.
I started going to church in 1992 while in my early 30s. I must admit I misunderstood much of what I heard and saw. For example, when someone spoke about the power of the Holy Spirit. I very much misunderstood the purpose of such power.
What helped me to gain the necessary understanding and discernment was actually reading and understanding the basic purpose of the book of Acts, the acts of the apostles after the Resurrection of Christ Jesus.
They weren’t asking “What would Jesus do.” They did what Jesus did.
Jesus discipled them, mentored them. He demonstrated and instructed them in practical, tangible ways, prior to his crucifixion, resurrection and ascension into heaven.
What became a significant point in my embracing the importance of Pentecost was right there in the first chapter of Acts. I must admit in those early days I read it but missed it. I was reading … (seeing but not perceiving).
Acts 1:8 — “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria and to the ends of the earth.”
To my dismay, my ignorance blinded me. I realized I was as misguided as James and John, indicated by their being nicknamed the “sons of thunder”.
My carnal man was still alive with worldly misconceived ideas. I fell into the trap of self-importance. Imagine being able to heal the sick and the lame?
I read Mark 3:13-15 and was off and running. “Jesus went up on the mountain side and called to him. Those he wanted, and they came to him. He appointed 12 — designating them apostles — that they might be with him and that he might send them out to preach and to have the authority to drive out demons.”
Are you familiar with a song call “Majesty” written by Pastor Jack Heyford?
“Majesty, Kingdom authority, flows from his throne, unto his own, his anthem raise.”
It’s totally embarrassing to admit how greatly I sinned in my thoughts and understanding. (In archery — to sin — to miss the mark)
In Acts 8:9-24 there’s the account of Simon. In my Bible it’s titled, “Simon the Sorcerer”. The short version of this story is that Simon after becoming a Christian offered to pay Peter and John for the power of the Holy Spirit. Hence the shared shame of Simon.
I didn’t offer to pay for the Holy Spirit but in ignorance would have misused it in my worldly, carnal way of thought.
I’ve gained a great deal in my Christian walk. One of the things I’ve gained in respect to this is the Biblical scriptures show us the faults and mistakes of the apostles as well as their achievements.
In Acts 2:42-43, the passage is titled, “The Fellowship of Believers.” “They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer. Everyone was filled with awe, and many wonders and miraculous signs were done by the apostles.”
I close with Proverbs 16:2 — “All the ways of a man are clean in his own sight, but the Lord weighs the motives.”
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.