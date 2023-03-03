1 Chronicles 16:1-4: “They brought the ark of God and set it inside the tent that David had pitched for it, and they presented burnt offerings and fellowship offerings before God. After David had finished sacrificing the burnt offerings and fellowship offerings, he blessed the people in the name of the Lord. Then he gave a loaf of bread, a cake of dates and a cake of raisins to each Israelite man and woman. He appointed some of the Levites to minister before the ark of the Lord, to extol, thank, and praise the Lord, the God of Israel.”
I must confess that during the Season of Lent the Tabernacle of David tends to occupy a great deal of my thoughts. Perhaps it would actually be a key point in a parade of thoughts.
The whole series of events from Moses at Mount Sinai, Moses and the Ten Commandments is a well-known Biblical series of events.
Forty days and 40 nights and what came from that was the establishing of the first official place of worship — The Wilderness Tabernacle. The meticulous details, the High Priest and his garments are all found in the book of Exodus.
God worked with and through people to bring them to the point of building the first temple, only to relapse into slavery again and the destruction of the temple.
Then later the humble rise and humiliating fall of Saul, followed by David, called by God, anointed by the prophet Samuel — not because he was sinless — but a man after God’s own heart.
I understand David as a warrior, a worldly man, but a man after God’s own heart — a man of praise and worship is sometimes harder to grasp.
The ignorant act of using the Ark as a good luck charm led to the Biblical account of the Philistines capturing the Ark of the Covenant. 2 Samuel 6 and 1 Chronicles 13-16 tells how the Philistines had taken the Ark to the Temple of Dagon as a war trophy and how they were convinced to return it.
There’s so much that leads up to one of my favorite points in the life of David.
2 Samuel 24:21: “Araunah said, ‘Why has my lord the king come to his servant?’ ‘To buy your threshing floor so I can build an altar to the Lord, that the plague on the people may be stopped.’”
I encourage and hope you search this out. There are some important connections leading up to this threshing room floor. This is Mount Mariah.
Ready? Wait for it. Here it comes: What was the location where Abraham and Melchizedek met? Do you know the name of the mount where Abraham laid Isaac for sacrifice? Genesis 22:12: “‘Do not lay a hand on the boy, He said, ‘Do not do anything to him. Now I know that you fear God, because you have not withheld from Me your son. Your only son.’”
Allow me to share from my notes of interest. The Tabernacle of David or the Tent of David existed between the time of the Wilderness Tabernacle — or the Tabernacle of Moses — and the Temple of Solomon.
This particular threshing room floor picked as the location for this tent of Praise and Worship is like so many other things Biblical. There’s the obvious, surface meaning and seeing. Then there’s the “just dig just a little” deeper — and bingo! Golden nuggets of understanding.
In general, the threshing room floor in Scripture is a place of separation and revelation. A place where the harvest was prepared by separating the grain from the useless straw for the purpose of exposing and collecting the most valuable part of the crop.
The image that flashes across my mind’s eye comes from Matthew 3:12: “His winnowing fork is in His hand, and He will clear His threshing room floor, gathering His wheat into the barn and burning up the chaff with unquenchable fire.”
We either believe what Scriptures say or we do not. If it’s “do not,” let’s hope it’s only “not yet.”
Ephesians 6:12 says: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against spiritual forces.”
So, I suggest our spiritual weapons are prayer, praise and worship!
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
