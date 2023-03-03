1 Chronicles 16:1-4: “They brought the ark of God and set it inside the tent that David had pitched for it, and they presented burnt offerings and fellowship offerings before God. After David had finished sacrificing the burnt offerings and fellowship offerings, he blessed the people in the name of the Lord. Then he gave a loaf of bread, a cake of dates and a cake of raisins to each Israelite man and woman. He appointed some of the Levites to minister before the ark of the Lord, to extol, thank, and praise the Lord, the God of Israel.”

I must confess that during the Season of Lent the Tabernacle of David tends to occupy a great deal of my thoughts. Perhaps it would actually be a key point in a parade of thoughts.

