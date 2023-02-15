I love living in Kodiak. That is, I love it when I look out the window, when I go for a walk, when I drive across the bridge in the morning. This morning, however, I did not drive across the bridge but instead went for my weekly resupply at the local grocery store.

Lately, I have felt increasingly uneasy when reaching for any item on the shelf — assuming it is actually there — because the price tags attached to everything have gone up so very much in such a short time. I have not observed the same trend in my salary, so if the block of cheese that I bought a couple of years ago for 8.99 now costs $13.99 and the oatmeal I used to get for $3.59 now goes for over 8 dollars, I just can’t help but wonder how that affects the household bottom line. This would be a worthy topic to write about, but not a happy one, and thus I am going to look for something to make me feel better.

