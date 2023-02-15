I love living in Kodiak. That is, I love it when I look out the window, when I go for a walk, when I drive across the bridge in the morning. This morning, however, I did not drive across the bridge but instead went for my weekly resupply at the local grocery store.
Lately, I have felt increasingly uneasy when reaching for any item on the shelf — assuming it is actually there — because the price tags attached to everything have gone up so very much in such a short time. I have not observed the same trend in my salary, so if the block of cheese that I bought a couple of years ago for 8.99 now costs $13.99 and the oatmeal I used to get for $3.59 now goes for over 8 dollars, I just can’t help but wonder how that affects the household bottom line. This would be a worthy topic to write about, but not a happy one, and thus I am going to look for something to make me feel better.
The term ecotherapy envelopes a variety of techniques and approaches in which experiences in nature enhance a person’s state of being, ultimately with positive effects on their mind and body. In very simple terms, it means nature is good for you. But medical articles don’t often use simple terms.
I read a review article about ecotherapy. I like reviews, because they do the summarizing and sorting through all the materials for you. And it reported positive effects of natural images on the healing processes of almost every studied mental or physical condition. This is basically the scientific proof of something that almost everyone knows intuitively: a walk in the park, on the beach, or an afternoon in the garden have a calming effect.
There is a great article that made me smile despite its very scientific language, or actually because of it. The article was trying to make the point that surfing increases ocean literacy, which is the knowledge about ocean processes and their relation to people. It made me smile because it sounded like someone’s master thesis. That someone had to spend a lot of time talking to surfers on a beach to gather information. They also went on to state that surfing has positive effects on the mind and the body. I think that might be why many people would rather be surfing than writing a thesis.
I learned a new term as well: Ecosophy. Ecosophy is the philosophy behind realizing that humans are not just using the ecosystems around them, but are actually an integral part of them. I fundamentally agree that it has a very healing effect to lie on a mossy clearing in the woods and look up into the canopy of a large old tree realizing that compared to the life of that tree and the millions of lives that depend on it, my own is at the same time insignificant, as it is the most significant of all these lives to me and those interconnected with my life.
In the many years I have lived in Alaska, I have met many people who sacrifice cheaper and easier access to consumables for a more nature-connected lifestyle. I have met fishermen who would rather spend every day of the season on the water, even when the salmon were scarce, because they preferred that lifestyle over being on land.
Some of my friends grow much of their own food in the garden even though it takes a lot of time and work, and even though they could afford to buy it, because it connects them with the ecosystem they are part of. I clean up a lot of chicken waste, because I love to go out my back door and come back with a couple of delightful eggs fresh from my chicken’s butt. Kodiak requires some sacrifices and offers some benefits and depending on your lifestyle you are going to love it or not.
The question comes down to what makes you happy. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are rights manifested in the U.S. Declaration of Independence.
When you look up the goal of life, you will find that the old Greek philosopher Aristotle gets credited as identifying happiness as the ultimate goal in life. Interestingly, you will also find a whole lot of Hinduism, which tells you what you need to be happy. According to an internet rabbit hole, a study about the happiness perception of U.S. people using 39 different indicators found that happiness hit an all-time low in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.
Things are looking better now, but have not reached the same happy level as before the COVID pandemic. For most of us some effects of the pandemic continue to linger, not to mention a plethora of other depressing issues we are dealing with. The National Center for Health Statistics publishes how many people report feeling anxious, and while the national average is currently at 27 percent, it is highest in young people between 18-29 at a whopping 39 percent. In other words, every third person reports experiencing anxiety on a regular basis. This news is bad.
The shimmer of good news is that one of the things that can be beneficial in dealing with anxiety, depression and many other mental and physical conditions is regular exercise and ecotherapy. Many ecotherapy approaches also include mindfulness, which in simplified terms means to exist in the moment without allowing worries and plans to distract.
Kodiak is a very mindful place. The stunning beauty of the vast ocean licking the beaches, and the sunshine filtering through moss-covered tree branches still dripping from the last rain, or the translucent sculptures of icicles on the side of a cliff, the view of the white mountains in stark contrast to a blue sky, or the stars at night — those are scenes to be mindful of and thankful for.
This kind of wellness — its effectiveness proven by scientific studies — comes at no additional cost. You can get as much enjoyment and mindfulness out of every day in this natural paradise as you can fit into your schedule. While you are out there, you can even film your time outside and participate in the annual outdoor film fest, which is coming up! If you can’t go outside, even bringing some nature inside can lift the spirit and bring joy. It just so happens that Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to get some flowers to rest the gaze upon, soak in the fragrance and think of sunshine and the amazing nature.
