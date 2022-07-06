Alaska was first visited by Europeans in the summer of 1741, when the Danish explorer Vitus Bering, in command of a Russian voyage of exploration, sailed east from Kamchatka. He found, among other marvels, millions of sea otters, which, given the extraordinary prices paid for their hides in China and Europe, soon fueled a frenzy of Russian hooligans to Alaska.
The Russians found they did not have the skills to catch the wily creatures themselves, and so forced the local indigenous people, at gunpoint, to do the hunting. Getting the fur to China and keeping their new colony fed were problems less easily solved however, and Russian administrators would struggle with their supply lines for the next 126 years.
At first the Russians hoped they could feed themselves and their captive native population with fish, marine mammals, and locally grown produce and livestock. However, with the indigenous Natives forced to hunt sea otters rather than forage for food, and the Russians themselves spending their time subjugating the Natives, this plan proved unworkable. The wet and windy climate of coastal Alaska also stymied the Russians’ agricultural efforts, compounded by “The Little Ice Age,” a cyclical cold spell which was particularly acute between 1750 and 1850.
The Russians, and eventually their Native subjects, too, needed tea, sugar, flour, dried beef, tools, clothing, and building materials, and all of that had to come from somewhere else.
That somewhere else was, at first, European Russia, 6,000 miles away. Given the transportation technologies of the time, it was like trying to keep a colony on Jupiter in groceries.
Everything was loaded on pack animals in Irkutsk in western Russia, and walked 4,000 miles across Siberia to Okhotsk on the coast of the Russian Far East. A thousand unbridged rivers and streams, long stretches of trackless wilderness, and marauding brigands, made this a challenging endeavor.
In Okhotsk the supplies were loaded on ships which were dispatched to Unalaska, Kodiak and Sitka. There were never enough ships, however, and they were often unseaworthy. The Russians themselves were inept sailors and in 1819 alone wrecked 18 ships in Alaska. A
lack of shipwrights and hardware kept enough replacements ships from being built to keep up with the losses. Sometimes two or three years went by without a supply ship. In the words of a Russian American Co. official in 1824, “Provisionment of Alaska via Okhotsk was almost the same as no provisionment at all.”
A solution presented itself in the British and American vessels which had for years been trading for sea otters on the Northwest Coast in the wake of Captain Cook. Between 1786 and 1807, 72 foreign ships called in Russian Alaska. Sixty-one of them were from Boston.
In 1803, one Boston sea captain, Joseph O’Cain, and the Russian Alaska Governor Alexander Baranov hatched a mutually beneficial plan. Eyeing the virgin sea otter grounds of California, which were nominally owned by Spain but effectively beyond its control, the two men agreed that O’Cain would provide supplies and his ship, the Eclipse, to haul a sea otter hunting expedition to California, with Baranov supplying the indigenous hunters.
O’Cain would then sell the sea otter hides in China, use the proceeds to buy supplies there, and bring them back to Alaska. It was an elegant, rapacious and profitable scheme, and in October 1803 the Eclipse sailed from Kodiak to San Diego with 20 baidarkas and a gang of indigenous Kodiak hunters, who presumably had no choice in the matter. The Spanish objected to the venture but were powerless to prevent it. Other Boston ships soon joined in the party, which lasted until the British began interfering with American shipping during the War of 1812.
The Russian and American governments each had larger strategic aims, however, regarding the American traders in Alaska. While the expanding United States was trying to expand its economy and shipping industry, the Russians, besides getting their sea otters to markets and feeding their North American colony, wanted to keep the British — their rivals in Europe and working their own sea otter harvest in British Columbia — out of Alaska. The Russians were also unhappy that some Bostonians were trading firearms to Native Alaskans on the side, some of which had likely been used in the Tlingit uprising of 1804.
By 1811 the trade with the Americans had given Baranov a three-year stockpile of supplies, and he sought to solidify the arrangement with a contract with John Jacob Astor’s American Fur Co., based at the mouth of the Columbia River. This would eliminate the one-ship-at-a-time deals with Boston sea captains, and also give the Russians some leverage in controlling the sale of guns to the Native Alaskans.
The deal fell apart in 1812 when Astor sold his operation to the British Northwest Co. and Baranov tried other ventures to keep his Alaskan colony afloat, including establishing Fort Ross in California to grow food, and Fort Elizabeth on Kaua’i in Hawaii to obtain sandalwood to be traded in China, but these ventures failed. By 1817 he was back to square one, dependent on the Boston men and their ships for his supply line.
By then, Russian officials in St. Petersburg had become exasperated with Baranov and his apparently inept governing. Citing imagined financial chicanery, they fired him and made a
Russian Imperial Navy commander the new administrator of Alaska. Rewarded with humiliation for his years of service in Alaska, Baranov fell sick on the ship back to Russia and was buried at
sea in the Dutch East Indies. His legacy today is decidedly mixed — on the one hand a wily
problem solver, and on the other a colonial monster who in solving his problems administered
the enslavement and death of thousands of Native Alaskans.
For its part, the Russian government had never been comfortable with all those Americans sailing wild and free around their colony and while Baranov had deep personal relationships with Americans like O’Cain, the ministers in St. Petersburg did not. In 1821 the emperor issued a “ukase,” prohibiting foreign vessels from trading in Alaska or approaching closer than 100 miles to the coast.
The Russians tried again supplying Alaska across Siberia and with their own ships sailing from the Baltic Sea, but the logistical problems remained. Some Russian officials in Alaska had continued to trade slyly with the Americans and the Russian government decided to make it legal again in 1824.
By the 1830s, however, the Americans were more interested in hunting for whale oil than trading for sea otter pelts, which were starting to get scarce anyway due to overhunting. By 1846 there were more than 700 American whaling vessels in the North Pacific, and few American traders.
For a few years the Russians worked with the Hudson Bay Co., which was a British entity, to get their supplies, but this lasted only until the Crimean War broke out in 1853 between Russia and Great Britain. The Russians then contracted with Americans in California, which had been taken from Spain in 1848, and a few of their own vessels, to go back and forth between Alaska and San Francisco.
By the mid-19 th century the North Pacific was no longer a remote sea visited occasionally by a few European explorers and sea otter traders. Alaska, while still remote from Europe and the eastern United States, was increasingly understood as a strategic keystone between North America and Asia, and for its potential to project sea power into the North Pacific.
Given their problems with Britain in Europe, the Russians were also beginning to recognize the potential for trouble along the border between Russian Alaska and British Canada and the fact that they did not have the ships and men to defend Alaska should the British decide to take it.
Imperial ministers in St. Petersburg began advising the Tsar to sell Alaska to the Americans as a neutral buffer between Russia and British North America. In 1867 the sale was complete. While the logistical challenges of supplying Alaska never went away for the Russians, the realities of geopolitics ultimately convinced them to abandon it.
In the 20 th century, with the advent of airplanes and intercontinental missiles, combined with Alaska’s geographically central position between Europe, East Asia, and the mainland U.S.,
Alaska’s strategic importance has only increased. And while American control of Alaska is absolute at the moment, power shifts and nations rise and fall. It is conceivable that in a future century, should China choose to expand its sphere of influence into the Pacific and ultimately into Europe and North America, it might do so through the air over Alaska. At that point, the
U.S. hegemony in Alaska, like Russia’s former dominion here, might end.
Sources:
“Playing the Odds Against the Solid Men of Boston,” Robert Franklin, Hohono 2012, Vol. 10, University of Hawaii at Hilo.
“Where the Sea Breaks its Back,” Corey Ford, Alaska Northwest Books, 2003. “Let the Sea Make a Noise,” Walter A. McDougall, Harper Perennial, 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.