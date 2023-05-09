The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, Matson and Leisnoi Inc. hosted Kodiak’s annual Community Clean-Up Day last Saturday. Volunteers stopped by Kodiak High School to pick up trash bags before picking a spot in Kodiak from which to remove litter. Dumpsters were available for trash dropoff, and the landfill and Threshold accepted household electronics and household hazardous waste.

