On June 18, 2022, Alfred (Larry) Craig, age 89, died peacefully at the Pioneer Home in Palmer. Larry was born in North Powder, Oregon, in 1933. He graduated from Eastern Oregon University with an Education degree and served in the US Army. Larry married Marcia (Parker) Craig in 1954. They were married for 51 years until Marcia’s death in 2005. Together, they raised their son, Stuart.
In 1959, Larry and Marcia moved to Kodiak. He taught high school history and was later the Principal at Kodiak High School. From Kodiak, Larry and family moved to Anchorage where Larry was West High School vice principal. Moving to Palmer, Larry accepted a position as school counselor at Palmer High School. A promotion to the Director of Secondary Education followed. Shortly before retirement, he was the Facilities Manager for the Mat-Su School District. Larry was also a lifetime member of the Elks and Masons.
Larry always loved a good adventure. On their honeymoon, Larry and Marcia began their adventures by refusing to share their tent with bears while camping. Later they traveled throughout Alaska, over the Alaska Highway, and to various favorite locations in the Lower 48. Their travels took them to Uganik Cannery on Kodiak Island as winter caretakers, to Homer, Alaska, for many fishing trips, and through the Panama canal. He fought fires in interior Alaska, floated down the Yukon river with his son Stuart, and shared a jet boat trip through Hell’s Canyon on the Snake River with friends. He often traveled back to Alaska to visit his son Stuart and family.
Larry loved good jokes, loved to tease, and spent most days with a smile on his face and in his heart. One of his favorite sayings was “Tempus Fugit” (Time Flies). As he is welcomed into heaven with open arms by his loving wife Marcia and all his family and friends that went before him, he thankfully no longer has to worry about tempus fugit.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Charles (Jack) Craig, his mother Dorothy Craig Haley, his brothers Steve Craig, Terry Craig, and Thomas Craig, and his wife Marcia Craig. He is survived by his son Stuart Craig, and his grand-son Joshua Craig.
At his request, there will not be a memorial service. His ashes will be interred next to his wife Marcia at the family burial plot in Baker City, Oregon.
