On June 18, 2022, Alfred (Larry) Craig, age 89, died peacefully at the Pioneer Home in Palmer. Larry was born in North Powder, Oregon, in 1933. He graduated from Eastern Oregon University with an Education degree and served in the US Army. Larry married Marcia (Parker) Craig in 1954. They were married for 51 years until Marcia’s death in 2005. Together, they raised their son, Stuart.

In 1959, Larry and Marcia moved to Kodiak. He taught high school history and was later the Principal at Kodiak High School. From Kodiak, Larry and family moved to Anchorage where Larry was West High School vice principal. Moving to Palmer, Larry accepted a position as school counselor at Palmer High School. A promotion to the Director of Secondary Education followed. Shortly before retirement, he was the Facilities Manager for the Mat-Su School District. Larry was also a lifetime member of the Elks and Masons. 

