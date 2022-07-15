Recently we said goodbye to two people who were known for their generosity and kindness. Ruth Dawson and Richard Niblock also shared a heritage from Afognak Island. Richard’s mother, Marla Larsen Niblock and Ruth’s mother, Nina Lukin Olsen, both grew up in the village of Afognak.
Richard a fisherman who, in spite of his inability to swim, jumped into the ocean to save a crewman.
Richard faithfully took care of his mother, even though he was struggling with medical issues. When she indicated that, one day, she would like to visit the tourist attraction, Branson, Missouri, he immediately made arrangements for the two to drive there from their home in Port Angeles, Washington.
Ruth Dawson was a lady who spent a lot of time serving her people and culture, said her daughter, Roberta Blondin.
Ruth was a board member for Native Village of Afognak — an organization she helped form; the Afognak Native Corporation and the Alutiiq Museum.
Besides taking on those responsibilities, Ruth was busy cooking for family gatherings and jumping head first into neighborhood projects which brightened up the Lightfoot neighborhood where she and her husband, Hobart Dawson, lived for many years.
Ruth was famous for organizing the annual Easter egg hunt, a responsibility she inherited from another Lightfoot resident, Phyllis Sundberg. Each year between 30 and 45 kids showed up with their parents.
In spite of her bouts with illness, Ruth arranged for the Easter egg hunt this year, too. At least 800 plastic eggs, which contained money and candy, were hidden in the hill by her place.
Ruth also put on a feast for the children and their families.
Ruth didn’t get a grant for her generosity, but expenses for the eggs and food came out of her pocket.
Ruth’s sister, Lydia Olsen, said that, sometimes as many adults as kids showed up.
Lydia and Ruth, their sisters, Kathy, Maggie and Chris, and brothers, David, Mark and Peter, are the children of Pete and Nina Olsen.
Ruth was “probably the most domesticated of all of us Olsen kids,” said Lydia. “No fast food; she made it all.” Her house often smelled of baking bread.
When people visited Ruth, one of the first things they did was cut off a piece of fresh bread and toast it, Lydia said.
The oldest in the family, Ruth was like a second mother to her siblings, Lydia said.
She looked after not only her younger brothers and sisters, but the whole family. Her first job at Naughton Bakery made it possible for her to take her parents and siblings out to dinner at local restaurants.”That was a treat for us,” said Lydia. “We never got to do that before. That was a luxury to us.”
She used part of her salary to buy the family a telephone and a television.
She was the matriarch to her siblings, said Lydia. After she and Hobart Dawson got married, she made sure there were family gatherings.
Ruth took delight in serving her parents, siblings and her husband, children and grandchildren. But her “family” expanded when she and Hobart became house parents for boarding school students from the villages and other places off-island who attended the Kodiak regional school. The Dawsons also took in foster children.
Lydia said that some of those students continued to be in touch with Ruth.
Late in life, Ruth discovered a new talent when she taught pre-schoolers in Kodiak. It was a job she thoroughly enjoyed and the students enjoyed her, too.
Elaine Olsen, Ruth’s sister-in-law, reflects that ”Back in 1993 when I married into the Pete and Nina Olsen family, I instantly had seven sisters-in-law. The five Olsen girls showered their sisters-in-law with love and understanding, knowing very well the men we married. It turned out I was two days older than Ruth and the family would celebrate Ruth and my birthdays together, usually gathering at sister Kathy’s home. The family had planned a big party for our 75th birthday, but it was a casualty of the COVID lockdown in 2020 and got cancelled. By the grace of God, we got to celebrate two more birthdays. Ruth will still be at all our birthday parties in stories, pictures and lots of laughter. Until we meet again Ruth. … Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family.”
Ruth “had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I know,” said Lydia.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ruth on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Afognak Native Corporation building on Near Island.
