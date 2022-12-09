Weather permitting, Roger Malutin is to be laid to rest today in an environment he was comfortable and happy in — the ocean. He was a fisherman at heart — even after he retired from that profession.
When one of Roger’s fishing buddies heard of his passing, he said that he will be meeting up with his friends at a Heavenly ”mug up,” reminiscent of the gatherings at the Port Bailey cannery where Roger and his colleagues delivered their catches. They timed it so that they could have coffee and pastries in the cannery cafeteria during coffee break, which was called ”mug up.”
Fishermen love to tell stories, and this was the place where they could share their gains and losses, their tough luck stories and their fortunes. Fishermen form a strong camaraderie, and where they gather that bond is strengthened.
One of the fishermen who enjoyed “mug up” was the late Reggie Griggs, who, like Roger, grew up in the village of Afognak. Reggie Gunderson, another Afognak resident, says that he and his friends graduated from Afognak U, which is to say that they learned the important lessons of surviving in the wilds. Roger, Reggie, Leonard Helgason, Paddy and Mike Mullan, Dennis Knagin, Thorvold Olsen and others who grew up in that community were known for their savvy — a mastery of survival skills on the water and in the hills and forests.
Reggie Griggs’ son, Daryl, said his dad and Roger were close friends. “Roger was one of the kindest, gentlest men I came across growing up on the island,” Daryl recalled.
Considering Roger’s affinity with the sea, it stands to reason that he joined the Navy right out of high school. Roger and his wife, Susie, who served in the Army before the two were married, raised two children — Neil and Denise, who inherited their parents’ love of the Alutiiq culture, which includes a love for the ocean.
Neil, like his dad, served in the Navy. Both men had an introduction to Navy life through their experience on the water, and the guidance they received from mentors. Neil learned a great deal from his dad, who was schooled by the likes of Wasca Boskofsky, Ewan Gregorioff and Hannas Wesman.
While fishing provided Roger with adventure and intrigue, a stint at the Air Force satellite tracking site at Cape Chiniak gave him a treasure trove of different kinds of experiences.
Dale Finlay worked at the site as well. Both he and Roger worked under Herb Long. “Roger was highly respected, and he got along with everybody,” said Dale. “He was very friendly and easy to work with.”
Dale recalls that, in the early 1970s, Roger took vacation time to go home to paint his house. “He came back, madder than a hornet.” It rained every day, so he didn’t get his painting done, said Dale.
Former Kodiak residents Alan and Linda Ross — who now live in Kenai — also have fond memories of Roger.
When they moved to the island in 1987, “Roger was one of the first guys I got to know,” said Alan. “I’ve been a crew member on lots of boats in Canada and Alaska, and have known many captains/skippers; Roger being one of the best,” he said.
Alan gill-netted herring with Roger and his wife around Afognak Island and the west side of Kodiak in the mid-’80s. “That was one of the most enjoyable fisheries I’ve done,” said Alan. “My job was to show Susie what she needed to know on deck so she could take over my job.
“Roger was one of the most easy-going guys I ever worked for in the fishing industry,” said Alan. “He had a sense of humor and wit about him. [It showed] in how he and Susie would, in fun, joke about the Army vs Navy football games. Of course, Roger always was for the Navy and Susie rooted for the Army,” said Alan.
“Roger always treated people with honor and respect, and the Kodiak community will really miss this man, whom I considered a good man and a good friend,” said Alan.
His family, who saw Roger often, have wonderful memories of him. “His pride and joy were his grandkids and great-grandkids,” said Susie. “He was always there for us,” said granddaughter Mavis Pruitt. “The world’s best papa. He would do anything for his family,” she said.
Dale Finlay said he looked forward to chatting with Roger at the Post Office or other places in town. ”He was nice to have around,” he said.
“Roger epitomized our Alutiiq values and was a light keeper of the Kodiak spirit that he shared so brilliantly,” said Daryl. “God called a great one home… and we are all the more blessed in knowing that all his fishing buddies welcomed him home, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.