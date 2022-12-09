Malutin

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Roger and Susie Malutin at Dig Afognak on Afognak Island.

Weather permitting, Roger Malutin is to be laid to rest today in an environment he was comfortable and happy in — the ocean. He was a fisherman at heart — even after he retired from that profession.

When one of Roger’s fishing buddies heard of his passing, he said that he will be meeting up with his friends at a Heavenly ”mug up,” reminiscent of the gatherings at the Port Bailey cannery where Roger and his colleagues delivered their catches. They timed it so that they could have coffee and pastries in the cannery cafeteria during coffee break, which was called ”mug up.”

