Thinking about the topic for this week’s Amazing Nature article, I think I just wasted more time in internet rabbit holes than the average person does in a month. According to an internet rabbit hole site called “Toby + Chilli mornings,” which I am sure is purely scientific and trustworthy in nature (that was sarcasm).
The average person spends 8 minutes a day, 5 days a week in internet rabbit holes reading information that they were not actually looking for. That adds up to an impressive 35 hours, or a short work week per year.
Some topics are so diverse and voluminous that it is easy to get lost in them. I have watched an increase in conversations about racial diversity, inclusion, equity and gender diversity. They seem to be various versions of attempts to dig into problems in treating each other with respect and fairness, as is a prerequisite for a peaceful coexistence.
As some feel strangely entitled to interpret right and wrong in gender expression, I find that many people are starting to be more comfortable with diversity. I also think — or hope — that the ongoing conversations invite some people to learn more about the hidden history and struggles of minorities.
A friend suggested I should write about the “commonly known” gay penguin couples, and I thought it might be interesting to investigate gender expression in the animal kingdom. Lo and behold, the internet is riddled with rabbit holes in this arena!
Starting with the penguins, there are apparently numerous examples of male penguins coupling up, sharing a spot in the colony and interacting with much affection. Some of these penguins will adopt abandoned eggs and raise fluffy chicks together. Female couples were, according to my source, another questionable internet rabbit hole, less common.
The authors felt qualified to know that penguin males couple up because they are lonely and there aren’t enough females in Antarctica. As I was educated in the Western Science approach I must point out that this interpretation of the behavior is rather anthropomorphic, meaning it describes animal behavior with very human feelings.
Same-gender relationships are not uncommon in animals, and there are many examples and various expressions of homosexuality, bisexuality and hermaphroditism. If homosexuality is defined as sexual interactions between members of the same gender, the list also includes swans, albatross, dolphins, elephants, giraffes, lions, monkeys and many more.
Many black swan couples consist of two males, who may kidnap a female and guard her until she lays an egg into their nest, only to then chase her off before the chick hatches. In dolphins, both males and females engage in sexual play with both genders, often as a precursor to intersexual mating.
Though homosexuality and hermaphroditism are separate, they are often mentioned in the same context. Hermaphrodites have both male and female attributes. There are various forms of hermaphroditism, and they are common in snails, earthworms, fish and shrimp, to name just some examples. Snails and earthworms are both male and female. Some slugs can fertilize themselves, but most need a mate to fertilize each other. Sequential hermaphroditism is when a male turns into a female (protandry) or a female turns into a male (protogyny). In some species of shrimp, for example, younger individuals are males and turn into females when they get bigger.
In clownfish, one larger reproductive female has one reproductive male living in her anemone, and usually a group of smaller males in the vicinity. If the female is removed, the largest male turns female and one of the other males grows into the male. As one author put it: The reason, Disney’s “Finding Nemo” is biologically inaccurate is that if Nemo’s mother was eaten, Nemo’s father would have turned into his mother, while Nemo, being the only remaining male in the area, would have grown up to mate with his father. If tragedy then were to happen to his father, Nemo would change into a female and if they had had a successful brood, one of them would become the reproductively active male.
Animals don’t share human ethics, morals, religious doctrines or worries about incest; they do what it takes to light the spark of life and keep it going. Every form of vegetative reproduction where the offspring are genetically identical with the parent, or sexual reproduction and every form of sexual interaction without reproductive outcome is found among animals.
In our human societies we have shamed and excluded every form of sexual expression and identity other than heterosexual cisgender (meaning sexual attraction between two opposite genders, which are the same as assigned at birth). However, there are exceptions to this trend found in most Native cultures: The term “two-spirits” describes a variety of gender expressions and attractions, including intersex people, born with attributes of both genders.
The term may have slightly different meanings in different cultures, which may not all be under the more modern umbrella of LGBTQ. In Tribes with well-defined roles for males and females, two-spirit could refer to women engaged in traditionally male activities, like huntresses.
As I am looking out the window, enjoying the view of the evergreen trees that give our Island the nickname Emerald Isle, I am surrounded by hermaphrodites. Sitka spruce trees have both male and female flowers and are also called monoecious or bisexual.
In case you missed it: The point of this article is really to show that gender variety is all around us. Any claim that it is “unnatural” ignores the evidence around. Variety and diversity are the normal and ingenious way life always finds means to continue and adapt through times of change. Nature is amazing.
