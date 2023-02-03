Revelation 17:1-4 (NIV): “One of the seven angels who had the seven bowls came and said to me, ‘Come, I will show you the punishment of the great prostitute, who sits by many waters. With her the kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated with the wine of her adulteries.’ Then the angel carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness. There I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast that was covered with blasphemous names and had seven heads and ten horns. The woman was dressed in purple and scarlet, and was glittering with gold, precious stones and pearls. She held a golden cup in her hand, filled with abominable things and the filth of her adulteries.”
In my Bible the 17th chapter of Revelation is titled, “The Woman on the Beast.” In my search study it’s identified as, “The Fall of Religious Babylon.”
Something I’ve noticed in my surfing through the internet is the amount of sites focused on the End Times and or the study of the book of Revelation.
A ‘free’ side note: It’s the book of Revelation not Revelations. From the opening, Revelation 1:1, “The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave Him to show His servants what soon must take place.”
Something I’ve come across over a period of time as a member of clergy is that some folks will intentionally avoid the book of Revelation because the symbols and metaphors are confusing while others are put off by the parts of woes and punishments. And that confirms the necessity of mid-week Bible study and Sunday School — the opportunity to ask questions and search out answers in a group setting, followed by personal study.
Partly what motivated me to write today’s article is there are many things in our culture that can distract us from God. Not for all but with many; we live in an age of Prophetic Agnosticism.
Agnosticism being the view or belief that the existence of God, or the divine or even the supernatural is unknown or unknowable.
Naturally, you can find a handful of different definitions. The first time I heard the term agnostic I had to ask: “What is that?” The simple answer went like this: “A believer believes in God while an atheist doesn’t. An agnostic doesn’t care!”
Hence, doing your own homework is in itself beneficial toward living with our own decisions rather than taking someone’s word for such important things.
In “The Fall of Religious Babylon,” Ron Rhodes writes, “Revelation 17 focuses on Religious Babylon. Verses 1-7 provide a description of religious Babylon. Verses 8-18 interprets the description.”
This next part I thought was a great illustration: “The term ‘Babylon’ in Revelation chapters 17 and 18 refers to both a literal city along the Euphrates River and a religious/commercial system. It is similar to the term Wall Street, which refers both to a literal street as well as a commercial system.”
Let’s touch on Chapter 18 of the Book of Revelation. In my NIV New Testament that chapter is titled “The Fall of Babylon,” but in my study search I find it identified as, “The fall of commercial Babylon.”
I found the title intriguing considering how the state of our commercial turmoil — local, state and national — has been affected by the recent COVID pandemic. Then put those snapshots against how things have been affected on the world stage.
Revelation Chapter 18 opens up with, “After this I saw another angel coming down from heaven. He had great authority, and the earth was illuminated by his splendor. With a mighty voice he shouted: Fallen, Fallen is Babylon the Great! She has become a home for demons and a haunt for every evil spirit. A haunt for every unclean and detestable bird. For all the nation has drunk the maddening wine of her adulteries. The kings of the earth committed adultery with her, and the merchants of the earth grew rich from her excessive luxuries.”
It’s easy to see why some aren’t interested in reading let alone studying these passages. I guess what helped motivate me was in my prayers to seek God and understand I got a simple illustration as my motivating answer.
“If you’re standing on the railroad tracks and someone tells you you’re in danger, you may respond, ‘I don’t see no train.’ But all the indicators are there. You’re free to heed the cautionary warning or you can decline and deny. The regret of many is, ‘I thought I had more time,’ or ‘I never saw it coming.’”
For me personally when I first started reading then later studying the Bible, I also was put off with the strange graphic illustrations and condemnations.
But the more I read, the more I came to understand the Book of Revelation is a book of hope!
In Revelation 18:5 it says that God remembers the sins of the Babylonians. But in the New Covenant (New Testament), Hebrews 8:12, God says to those who turn to Him, “I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sins no more.”
2 Corinthians 6:17-18 says, “Therefore come out from them and be separate, says the Lord, touch no unclean thing, and I will receive you. I will be a Father to you and you shall be my sons and daughters, says the Lord.”
BTW — The train is coming; get off the tracks!
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
