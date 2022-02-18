Revelation 2:1-7(NIV) — “These are the words of Him who holds the seven stars in His right hand and walks among the seven golden lampstands. I know your deeds, your hard work and your perseverance. I know you cannot tolerate wicked men, that you have tested those who claim to be apostles but are not and have found them false. You have persevered and have endured hardships for my name and have not grown weary. Yet I hold this against you. You have forsaken your first love. Remember the height from which you have fallen! Repent and do the things you did at first. If you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place. But you have this in your favor: You hate the practices of the Nicolaitans, which I also hate. He who as an ear, let him hear what the spirit says to the churches. To him who overcomes, I will give the right to eat from the tree of life, which is in the Paradise of God.”
There is so much Bible study and sermon material in these seven verses. The deeper I go in study, the more interesting it becomes and the more excited I get regarding Bible prophecy. The whole study practice of linking Old Testament study with New Testament is like a treasure map leading to the will and way of God.
I must admit there is one verse that stays forefront in mind. Naturally there are several but verse five is like the goad, the tip of the spear of reflection and motivation.
“Remember the height from which you have fallen! Repent and do the things you did at first. If you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place.”
This isn’t a sermon or Bible study or even a devotional, just some shared thoughts and ideas from when I first started studying the Bible on my own.
I remember the lampstand symbol came readily to my minds eye. The Menorah in the Wilderness Tabernacle. It came easily because of the first verse, Revelation 2:1, “These are the words of Him who holds the seven stars in His right hand and walks among the seven lampstands.”
Have you heard the saying, “Let the Bible interpret itself.”
If you’re wondering what is meant by the seven stars and seven lampstands. You don’t have to seek other books or foreign knowledge.
Revelations 1:20 — “The mystery of the seven stars that you saw in my right hand and the seven lampstands is this: The seven stars are the angels of the seven churches, and the seven lampstand are the seven churches.”
So here’s where the question comes in. Revelations 1:20 tells us, “the mystery” of the seven stars are the angels of the seven churches.
What does it mean by the seven angels?
Some believe in this use of angel as a synonym for pastor. The seven pastors of the seven churches. The Greek use of the word angel means messenger. Something that perhaps to each church is assigned an angel, a messenger. Personally, I think searching this out is each believers’ responsibility.
For example: Luke 11:33 — “No one lights a lamp and puts it in a place where it will be hidden, or under a bowl, instead they put it on a stand, so that those who come in may see the light.”
A spiritual principle: It’s like following a thread through a tapestry.
Matthew 10:32-33 — “Whoever acknowledges me before others I will acknowledge before my Father in heaven. But whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before my Father in heaven.”
So as I’m meditating on these seven verses regarding the church of Ephesus, the lampstands. “If you do not repent, I will come and remove your lampstand from its place.
King Saul is a prime example of the removal of our lampstand.
1 Samuel 15:26 — “But Samuel said to him, ‘I will not go back with you. You have rejected the Word of the Lord and the Lord has rejected you as king over Israel.’”
It may be important to remember God chose Saul to be king.
1 Samuel 9:17 — “When Samuel caught sight of Saul the Lord said to him, ‘This is the man I spoke to you about: he will govern my people.’”
Reflecting upon these spiritual Principles and Revelation 2:4, “do the things you did at first.”
Do you remember being filled with forgiveness and overflowing joy?
Some call that the “Pink Cloud”. I remember wanting to tell everybody what God had done for me. The peace and serenity I felt at those first few days that no drug, drink or relationship could possibly match. So overwhelming was that blessing; it changed my whole life, people, places and things. Mostly it changed my heart and how I see others and things.
Matthew 5:16 — “In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
