There seems to be a crock pot in Congress where reauthorization of the Magnuson Stevens Act (MSA) is always simmering.
It goes from office to office, where politicians from Marco Rubio to Don Young and, more recently, California’s Jared Huffman, add their own seasonings. Long-hoped-for amendments like adding Alaska Native representation to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council and a grant program for working waterfronts are encouragingly front and center in the most recent version.
But MSA reauthorization is a dish that is rarely served, unless Congress is truly hungry for change. And now it’s possible that climate change and a shift to ecosystem management may be setting the table.
The Magnuson Stevens Act is the federal code that regulates every fishery in the United States. It was last reauthorized and amended in 2006. Back then the driving force was a desire to require Regional Management Councils to react promptly to crashing stocks. They did that by setting strict timetables and benchmarks that went into effect the moment a stock was declared “overfished.”
Ah, 2006. Things were so much simpler then. If a stock was down, by golly we built it back Alaska Style, using science and a sound harvest strategy. But over time the creeping realization that stocks exist in an entire ecosystem became apparent to managers.
Responsible management can’t be species specific. For instance, Regional Councils have individually recognized the need to manage not just the target species but also the forage fish on which they feed. Ecosystem management requires an unprecedented degree of collaboration among scientists, and another layer of consideration for managers. But its potential for better, more sustainable management is undeniable.
Proponents of a reauthorized MSA have pushed for things like national standards for forage fish management. And then climate change came to town, upsetting every applecart. Warm water temperatures crashed the mighty Pacific Cod at the same time record numbers of sablefish and herring exploded onto the scene. Ecosystem management was never so essential, or so difficult.
And the stock rebuilding standards of the existing MSA suddenly seemed out of date. This was recently illustrated by the sudden crash of Bering Sea Snow Crab. From the moment it was officially declared overfished by the National Marine Fishery Service, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council was locked into a two-year time schedule to implement a rebuilding plan based on the best possible science.
This plan must rebuild the stock as quickly as possible with a 10-year time limit, and it must be judged likely to succeed. But there is a problem. Scientists think warm water was the prime contributor to the crash, and that it is reasonable to expect more warm water events in the future, along with more mass mortality events. But the requirements of the existing MSA do not take a rapidly changing environment into account. Stocks are essentially expected to be rebuilt to their former glory, and quickly.
As the Council Coordinating Committee (CCC), which is composed of leaders from all eight management councils, puts it: “There is often considerable uncertainty involved in the calculation of the rebuilding timeframe and, with changing ocean conditions occurring in some regions, rebuilding success can be even more uncertain.”
They have, therefore, requested that rebuilding plans in a reauthorized MSA be more flexible with regard to completely shutting down fisheries, with the resulting pain to fishing communities, in an attempt to achieve what may be an unrealistic rebuilding goal.
The CCC also commented on an ongoing debate over replacing the term “overfished” with “depleted,” saying: “An alternative term could be useful for describing fisheries that are depleted as a result of nonfishing factors, unknown reasons, or a combination of fishing and other factors… . The term “overfished” can unfairly implicate fishermen for depleted conditions resulting from pollution, coastal development, offshore activities, natural ecosystem fluctuations, and other factors.”
By describing stocks in crisis as “depleted” rather than “overfished” fishermen are placed in the context of the entire ecosystem, rather than being seen as the solitary driving factor in resource abundance. But word change can be treacherous. As the CCC notes: “Not all of the Councils agree that “depleted” is an appropriate term to replace “overfished” with.
Some have noted that “depleted” has specific meanings in a number of other statutes, including the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and that care should be taken to avoid conflict or ambiguity if a change in terminology is implemented.”
The CCC also advised caution with regard to nationwide mandates. One example they cite is national standards for what constitutes a “forage fish.” “The term ‘forage fish’ appears to imply a special importance of the species as prey; however, nearly all fish species are prey to larger predators and thus all fish species provide energy transfer up the food chain… . The CCC is concerned that any legislative definition of forage fish, based on broad criteria — such as all low-trophic-level fish (plankton consumers) that contribute to the diets of upper-tropic levels — will not include other important types of forage (e.g., squid), unintentionally include important target fish species (e.g., sockeye salmon), and allow for various interpretations by different interested parties and thus invite litigation.”
In other words, if you define a forage fish as one that eats plankton and is eaten by other species you just described sockeye salmon. A savvy environmentalist could possibly sue the Council, and curtail one of the most important fisheries in the state.
The need to adapt to climate change and a desire to move to ecosystem management may mean the reauthorization of the Magnuson Stevens Act is on the near horizon. Fisheries management, after all, should keep up with a changing world. But the devilfish will be in the details.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
