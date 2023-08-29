It was 1 p.m. Sunday, and the small boat harbor in Kodiak was about half full.
On the left side, “A” float was pretty well packed with a mixture of pleasure craft and Bristol Bay boats along with a dash of small sailboats. On the right hand side, the Transient Float was full of molded 32-foot fiberglass boats from Anchor Point, mostly rigged up for longlining. Sandwiched between them were some sleek cruisers with downriggers sticking out the stern, ready to sportfish for king salmon.
Over at Oscar’s Dock, a 120-foot crab boat was using its crane to lift big fish pumps and their massive hoses, along with conveyor belts, ramps and scales. Its salmon tendering season was over.
Tendering contracts are especially important for these big boats now, since the Bering Sea crab stocks have crashed. No one knows if a crab season will be opened in the Bering Sea in 2024.
In the middle of the harbor, the “B” and “C” floats were intermittently occupied. The Contender, spic-and-span as ever, was backed into its stall, resting between halibut trips.
Along with another half dozen or so longliners, they were waiting out a short 30 knot blow. For the fleet as a whole, halibut fishing has been dismal this year. The “catch per unit of effort,” or CPUE, is the lowest recorded.
It is taking more hooks to catch a pound of halibut than ever before. However, I spoke to a longliner who told me, on condition of anonymity, that they had a couple of 12,000 pound days last week, and that he is eager to get back out there.
That spirit is not necessarily shared by salmon fishermen. A half-dozen salmon seiners were sitting in their slips with nets stacked on their sterns, ready to go fishing. But the recent precipitous drop in prices has cooled the enthusiasm of the fleet.
“You guys hanging it up?” one deckhand yelled to another.
“Nope,” she replied, “Just in town for a touch and go to fix the hydraulics. How about you?”
“We’re still thinking about it.”
Two seiners in the harbor were already put away: all scrubbed up with the skiff sitting on deck. A friend called me from the window of one. They are done for the season. The price of pink salmon has reportedly dropped to 7 cents per pound. That, combined with the fact that Trident Seafoods will soon cease to buy salmon in Alaska at any price, has convinced them to cut their losses.
He is not quite done working though. He proceeded to relate to me a laundry list of tasks to be done before the season is officially over.
“And I need to finish acid washing the skiff. I’ve only done the port side so far.”
“It looks good.” I told him. The chemical concoction commonly used to brighten aluminum is like something the Joker would use to dissolve his enemies. It leaves the aluminum very shiny, though.
“And I have to finish polishing up the wheelhouse.” Seiners can be surprisingly finicky about the condition of their gelcote.
“Oh, and something’s wrong with the compressor.” Many seiners are now equipped with refrigeration systems to cool the catch, and quality has increased greatly over the past few decades as a result. But it also means that many 42-foot catcher boats have a complex system of pipes, valves and compressors aboard.
“We put two gallons of oil in it. But it only holds one gallon.”
“Well, that doesn’t sound right.” I shrewdly noted.
“No. I think it’s a bad piston in the compressor.”
“That sounds fun to fix.”
“Yup.” At that moment his skipper called, and I had to leave him to his duties.
I headed up the ramp to the street, having to pause only once to catch my breath. Over at Oscar’s Dock the crab boat fired up its main engines with a cloud of black smoke. On a seiner someone started up a pressure washer. A hand grinder began skittering up and down a rusty rail.
It was a warm, muggy day, and the door to the Harborside coffee shop was wide open. Inside, I could hear a man complaining loudly about the price of pinks. “I don’t even know if I’ll put a net on the boat next year.” He said, sipping his iced latte.
“Ah, you’ll go,” his companion answered. “You don’t know how not to.”
The deckhand on the seiner that was scheduled to leave soon runs by. Time is precious when you are in and out of town in a day. A large puppy on a long leash is jerking at her arm, which she does not seem to mind. They both run down the ramp and jump aboard the boat. It fires up and pulls slowly out of the harbor.
