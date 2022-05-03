Every year the Alaska Department of Fish and Game publishes a report that reviews last year’s commercial salmon harvest, and makes predictions about the next. This year’s report is out. In 2021 salmon fishermen in Alaskan waters caught nearly 235 million fish. The projected catch for this year is far less, about 160 million salmon, despite a record high forecast for sockeye, and average runs predicted for chum and coho. The reason for the drop is an expected decline in pink salmon returns. Last year the pink salmon harvest alone was over 160 million fish. This year they expect 96 million fewer pinks, for a total statewide harvest of a little over 67 million humpys. In fact, the sockeye harvest is expected to exceed the harvest of pinks this year.
For most species a year-by-year drop of that size would be alarming to biologists, and to fishermen. But in the case of pink salmon it is expected. That’s because 2022 ends in an even number, and odd-year pink salmon runs have dominated for decades.
But why? Why would one year of pinks consistently have an advantage over the next year’s run?
Well, for one thing, the two are very distinctly separate. That’s because like Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner, their time is very limited. They spend one year as a young salmon, and one year as an adult, period. Because of the strict two-year lifespan of pinks, there is virtually zero genetic mixing between the year classes. (Pink salmon that somehow found their way into the Great Lakes are the exception. They are the only population known to spend their entire life cycles in fresh water, and have a 3-year lifespan.)
Alaska’s pink salmon always seem to be in a hurry. Unlike other salmon species that linger and grow in fresh water after hatching, pink salmon race toward saltwater as soon as their yolk is absorbed. Once they hit the marine environment they are voracious and rather indiscriminate eaters, first chowing down on the little pink zooplankton that give their flesh its distinctive color, then moving on to squid, smaller fish, and just about anything else they can catch. At the end of their second year at sea a biological timer goes off, and they head back to their natal stream, or as close to it as they can get. Pink salmon sometimes miss by a stream or two, possibly because they spend so little time in fresh water that they don’t get a good fix on a specific stream. In fact, there is more genetic slop-over among pinks returning to the same river than there is between the odd and even year classes.
But the question remains: why is one year class dominant over the other, seemingly without respect to environmental conditions? Adding to the mystery is the fact that the odd years have not always been on top. In the early 20th century even year catches often exceeded odd years.
So scientists went down a checklist to try to explain the difference. First, of course, they looked at fishing activity. But there seems to be no relationship between fishing effort and year class performance, and the dominance of one year over the other predates commercial exploitation, anyway.
Another factor might be competition in the marine environment between the year classes, or “broodlines”. Adult pink salmon in a dominant year class could be contributing to high mortality among youngsters in the next year class, both through cannibalism and direct competition for food. For instance, large numbers of adult odd-year pinks from the Frazier River might be directly competing with, and lowering the survival rates of, juvenile even-year pinks where they coexist in the Strait of Georgia region. They may have also negatively affected the survival of young Coho and Chinook salmon there.
In the Sea of Okhotsk, adult pink salmon dine on a crunchy delicious amphipod, that might be an important food source for juvenile salmon when the amphipod is in its juvenile form. So the dominant adult year class seems to have the potential to deplete food sources for the juveniles of the next year, and lower their survival rate. It’s possible this dynamic could result in a year class with enduring dominance.
Another possibility might lie in the genetic differences between the two broodlines. It is possible that the odd year broodline is simply better suited to current conditions, for whatever physiological reason. There is evidence that suggests the populations were geographically separate in the past, with even year pinks in the north, and odd year pinks in the south. It has been proposed that for this reason even year pinks are better suited to a colder environment.
This idea seems to be supported by observations of odd and even year pink salmon returns off the coast of Hokkaido. Dominance of odd year fish was the norm until the early 1990’s, when cooler water temperatures coincided with a switch back to even-year dominance. When warmer conditions returned in 2002 the odd-year broodline returned to dominance, suggesting it is better suited to warm water.
For now, it seems to be a good bet that odd-year broodlines of pink salmon will continue to dominate, especially in its southern ranges. Even-year broodlines may fare better in the northern ranges. The relatively sloppy accuracy of pinks returning to the streams of their birth also suggests that their range could shift to the north, where even year broodlines might have an advantage.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
