Psalm 90:11-14 (NKJV) — “Who knows the power of Your anger? For as the fear of You, so is Your wrath. So, teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom. Return, O Lord! How long? And have compassion on Your servants. Oh, satisfy us early with Your mercy, that we may rejoice and be glad all our days!”
“So, teach us to number our days.” Having recently celebrated Pentecost and Trinity Sunday, we’re now operating in what is known as “Ordinary Days.” Not ordinary, like boring, but ordinary as in covering all aspects of faith.
Generally speaking and referring to the Western church calendar, the season after Pentecost lasts from the Monday after Pentecost Sunday until Saturday before the First Sunday of Advent.
Just for clarity: The first Sunday of this season is Trinity Sunday, and the last Sunday of this season is Christ the King Sunday.
After reading the Psalm, Moses is given credit for writing this one. It’s beneficial to go back and read how the God of Creation dealt with Moses.
In my Bible under the heading Psalm 90 is the caption, “A prayer of Moses the Man of God.”
As I searched this out, I found myself in the Old Testament book of Deuteronomy 32, which is titled the “Song of Moses.” All very powerful.
I think for myself, if there’s one part that stands out to me it’s chapter 32, verses 28-29: “For they are a nation void of council, nor is there any understanding in them. Oh, that they were wise, that they understand this, that they would consider their latter end.”
The word “teach” seems to take on an in-depth meaning. Part of the “teaching” is comparing how long people lived prior to the flood. From one commentary, “Since sin has made our days few, we ought to use them more carefully.”
Another commentary shared the idea, “We celebrate birthdays and other annual events when perhaps we should be wise and number our days. And focus [on] the number of our daily hours.”
Continuing with Numbers 14:29: “In this wilderness your bodies will fall – every one of you 20 years old or more who was counted in the census and who grumbled against me.”
The point I got was the importance of making today and each day count. We all know tomorrow isn’t promised nor even the rest of today.
Psalm 40:8: “I delight to do Your will, O my God, and Your law is within my heart.”
Dreams and goals: “A dream written down becomes a goal. A goal broken into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by action becomes reality.”
I’m convinced we need both short- and long-term dreams and goals. Short-term goals give us encouragement to reach our long-term goals. Dreams are the very point of goals.
I see us as a train, a steam engine. Bits of Scripture must be steadily fed to our Spirit like coal to the fire car.
Psalm 42:7-8: “Deep calls to deep in the roar of your waterfalls; all your waves and breakers have swept over me., by day the Lord directs His love, at night His Song is with me — a prayer to the Lord of my life.”
May each of us be blessed that we can continue to be a blessing to others.
