spring gardening show questions answered - 1
Marion Owen

For years, gardeners have believed that using sterile potting soil is the best way to ensure healthy plants, especially seedlings. We were told that unless you used a sterile potting mix, your seedlings were more likely to succumb to a dreaded disease called “damping off.” Damping off is a fungal infection that causes seedlings to rot and collapse at the base of their stems.

However, recent research has shown that organic matter is a critical component of potting soil, and that the myth of sterile potting soil is just that — a myth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.