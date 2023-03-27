For years, gardeners have believed that using sterile potting soil is the best way to ensure healthy plants, especially seedlings. We were told that unless you used a sterile potting mix, your seedlings were more likely to succumb to a dreaded disease called “damping off.” Damping off is a fungal infection that causes seedlings to rot and collapse at the base of their stems.
However, recent research has shown that organic matter is a critical component of potting soil, and that the myth of sterile potting soil is just that — a myth.
Jeff Lowenfels is a renowned gardening expert and author of four books, including “Teaming with Microbes: The Organic Gardener’s Guide to the Soil Food Web” and “Teaming with Bacteria: The Organic Gardener’s Guide to the Soil Food Web.” In both of these books, Jeff emphasizes the importance of using organic matter in potting soil and dispels the myth of using sterile soil.
Jeff, who I’ve known for more than 30 years, was gracious enough to grant an interview with me last month, which I recently turned into an entertaining “chat” where we dove into, and dispelled, this “sterile” myth.
In our interview, Jeff didn’t pull any punches when sharing his opinions about Big Agriculture. (To watch the interview, go to my YouTube channel, The Gardener’s Coach).
Before I pushed the record button though, Jeff shared that he is interviewed three or four times a week.
One of these interviews was with National Public Radio, where Jeff explained that “the myth that we need sterile soil to grow plants is not only wrong, but it’s also potentially harmful. Plants don’t grow in a vacuum; they need microbes, fungi and other organisms to thrive.”
The idea of using sterile soil comes from the belief that harmful microorganisms in soil can infect plants, leading to disease and poor growth.
However, as Jeff explains in “Teaming with Microbes,” “Sterile soil is like a desert — there is no life, no food chain, no nutrient cycling. It is impossible to completely sterilize soil without killing all the beneficial microbes that plants need to grow.”
Instead of sterilization, Jeff recommends using organic matter in potting soil. Organic matter provides food and habitat for beneficial microorganisms, which in turn support plant growth.
“There are millions of microbes, fungi and other organisms in the soil that work together to create a healthy environment for plants. When we use sterile potting soil, we’re killing off those organisms and disrupting that ecosystem.”
As he says, “Organic matter is the lifeblood of soil. It is the food source for soil microorganisms and provides the necessary carbon that fuels the soil food web.” In “Teaming with Bacteria,” Lowenfels explains that the organic matter in soil is broken down by bacteria and other microorganisms into nutrients that plants can absorb.
Jeff describes bacteria in soil as “the engines that drive nutrient cycling. They break down organic matter into its constituent parts and make these nutrients available to plants.”
Thus when we use sterile potting soil, we’re depriving our plants of the essential nutrients they need to grow and thrive.”
One of the best ways to incorporate organic matter into potting soil is to use compost. Compost is an excellent source of organic matter, and it’s easy to make, even in Kodiak.
“By adding compost to our potting soil,” Jeff said, “we’re not only providing essential nutrients to our plants, but we’re also helping to create a healthy soil ecosystem.”
Other organics you can add to potting soil include volcanic ash, seaweed, dried comfrey, fish fertilizer, crushed shells and composted leaves or leaf mold. (In the near future, I’ll be dedicating a column to the topic of how to make your own fish fertilizer.)
Another benefit of using organic matter in potting soil is that it helps to improve soil structure, or tilth. Organic matter acts as a sponge, absorbing and holding onto water and nutrients. This helps to create a porous soil structure that works like highways, allowing air and water to flow freely, which is essential for plant roots to breathe and absorb nutrients.
As Jeff said in “Teaming with Microbes,” “Organic matter is the natural source of nutrients for plants.” And using organic matter in potting soil can help to reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers, which can be harmful to the environment, in addition to being expensive.
One common concern about using organic matter in potting soil is the risk of introducing harmful pathogens into the soil. However, as Jeff explains in “Teaming with Bacteria,” this is not a significant concern if the organic matter is properly composted.
Organic materials that are properly, or fully composted, kill harmful pathogens and break down the material into a form that is beneficial to plants. “When we use properly composted organic matter in our potting soil, we are creating a healthy environment for our plants,” says Jeff.
“As gardeners, we need to embrace the complexity of soil and work with it, not against it. Organic matter is the foundation of a healthy soil ecosystem, and by using it in our potting soil, we are supporting the growth of our plants and the health of our environment.”
In addition to his books, Jeff Lowenfels is also a columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and a frequent speaker at gardening events around the world. He is a strong advocate for organic gardening practices and the use of soil amendments like compost and organic matter. His books have been widely praised for their accessible, science-based approach to gardening and soil ecology.
And the myth of using sterile potting soil is a deeply ingrained belief that has been disproven by scientific research. If you’re a serious gardener in any way, shape or form, I highly recommend Jeff’s books, especially “Teaming with Microbes” and “Teaming with Bacteria.”
Gardeners, be brave. Incorporate using organic matter in your potting soil and in all your gardening practices. In doing so, we can create healthy environments for our plants and contribute to the health of our planet.
THE KODIAK GARDEN CALENDAR
KMXT “Talk of the Rock” Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. I will be on the show to answer your spring gardening questions. Streaming live at kmxt.org or on the KMXT app
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
