Numbers 16:46-48 (NIV) — “Then Moses said to Aaron, ‘Take your censer and put incense in it, along with fire from the altar, and hurry to the assembly to make atonement for them. Wrath has come out from the Lord; the plague has started.’ So Aaron did as Moses said and ran into the midst of the assembly. The plague had already started among the people, but Aaron offered the incense and made atonement for them. He stood between the living and the dead, and the plague stopped.”
I’m not sure what comes to mind for you when you think of or hear of Good Friday.
I can only imagine if you lived here on Kodiak Island during the 1964 tsunami, also known as the Great Alaska Earthquake. 128 people lost their lives in the affected areas of the quake. The price of damage throughout the pacific coast and territories was estimated at $895 million.
I doubt there’s a dollar price upon 128 lives or the emotional, physical or mental damages done to the survivors and their extended family and friends.
In our modern world, the concept that everything has a price is strongly supported through the world of insurance, which is an essential facet of modern life.
Faith in Christ isn’t an insurance policy. It’s not fire insurance against the flames of hell. Faith in Christ is about life.
Jesus said in John 10:10b, “I have come that they have life and have it abundantly.”
We live in on an island paradise and yet there is sin amongst us, created by us. The evidence is obvious.
In our opening Scripture we have Moses and Aaron. Two flawed men who became known as great men. What was the element of action? Love.
They made intercession. They stood between the living and the dead. Their intercession was a foreshadowing of the sacrifice and intercession of Christ on the cross. The betrayal and brutality that lead to the cross was definitely part of the cost.
On the cross of crucifixion Christ Jesus hung between heaven and Earth in the greatest act of intercession, atonement, paying the price for our salvation.
Romans 6:23 tells us, “for the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
As a believer having had multiple conversations similar to, “how can it be intercession if they crucified Him?”
Jesus told them in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
I share this next verse from the New Living Translation (NLT) as it says it very clearly.
“No one can take my life from me. I sacrifice it voluntarily. For I have the authority to lay it down when I want to and also to take it up again. For this is what my Father has commanded.”
Jesus told them this before he was arrested.
For me the pinnacle point of Good Friday is later revealed in Romans 10:9 (NIV) — “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Acts 16:30-31— “He then brought them out and asked, ‘Sirs what must I do to be saved?’ They replied, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved. You and your household.’”
In our modern world, warning signs are all around us, on land, sea and air. A real example is having tsunami sirens every Wednesday at 2 p.m, heard throughout the island as a realistic warning, a type of insurance against a known danger.
For me Good Friday is a reminder of Jesus in the upper room with his disciples. John 13:15 — “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.”
Which is echoed throughout the Scriptures; for example, 1 John 3:16 — “This is how we know what love is. Jesus Christ laid down His life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.”
Christ, the greatest act of intercession, we reflect that love through our daily acts of word and deed.
May each of us be blessed to be a blessing.
