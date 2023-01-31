Terry Haines

In 2010, the Marine Exchange of Alaska received one of the highest civilian awards offered by the U.S. Coast Guard. It is called the Meritorious Public Service Award, and the Coast Guard was recognizing the organization for its Alaskan AIS network.

AIS stands for Automatic Identification System, a revolutionary leap forward in the ability of marine vessels to be seen, and to see one another, at sea. The AIS is a shipboard broadcast system that acts like a transponder, operating in the VHF maritime band, that receives and transmits a wealth of navigational information. Vessels engaged in commercial service 65 feet or more in length are now required to have an AIS device among other contraptions now crowding their boat’s dash.

