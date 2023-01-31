In 2010, the Marine Exchange of Alaska received one of the highest civilian awards offered by the U.S. Coast Guard. It is called the Meritorious Public Service Award, and the Coast Guard was recognizing the organization for its Alaskan AIS network.
AIS stands for Automatic Identification System, a revolutionary leap forward in the ability of marine vessels to be seen, and to see one another, at sea. The AIS is a shipboard broadcast system that acts like a transponder, operating in the VHF maritime band, that receives and transmits a wealth of navigational information. Vessels engaged in commercial service 65 feet or more in length are now required to have an AIS device among other contraptions now crowding their boat’s dash.
It is a useful one. In the past, the person piloting a boat would spend much of his time staring into a glowing radar display, guessing the identity of the green blips on the screen, and wondering what they might be doing.
AIS produces a display that shows every other vessel in radio range as an icon on a screen. By hovering over an icon, a mariner can learn the ship’s name, course and speed, classification, call sign, and registration number.
It also gives handy information like range and bearing, type of vessel, and likelihood of collision. Information is also available to land stations, and the Marine Exchange of Alaska operates a monitoring center in Juneau where dozens of brightly lit screens track hundreds of transiting vessels, from trawlers to trampers.
The Marine Exchange of Alaska is essentially a vast information gathering and distribution service that helps mariners operate safely.
Alaska’s Marine Exchange is new and modern. It was founded by retired USCG Capt. Ed Page and Paul Fuhs in 2001, joining the existing 14 coastal marine exchanges. They gathered together organizations such as the Alaska Marine Highway, BP Oil Shipping, Crowley Maritime Corp., Totem Ocean Trailer, Horizon Lines, Polar Tankers, Southwest Alaska Pilots Association, Southeast Alaska Pilots Association, the Alaska Marine Pilots and Pacific Seafood Processors Association to help build the high-tech system that is in place today. Today, the Marine Exchange of Alaska uses more than 140 remote stations in a network that includes satellite tracking capability to fill the gaps.
But marine exchanges are not a new idea. They date back to the mid-1800s.
One of the first was started in 1849 by San Francisco businessman E.E. Dunbar, who realized that information regarding the arrivals and physical contents of the swift clipper ships was extremely valuable, as was the news from the outside they also carried.
Back then the clipper ships were like Amazon and Google combined. Soon, the office of the Marine Exchange on Montgomery Street was crowded with businessmen, shippers and sailors who were clamoring for the latest about which ships were coming in, and what they carried in news and cargo.
Rival companies sprang up — including the well-funded Merchant’s Exchange — each trying to get the jump on the other with extended networks of semaphore stations. These were the original telegraph systems, but they did not use wires.
Instead they used “wig-wag” equipment, which were towers with gigantic moveable arms that could signal in code like a Navy flagman, but at great distances. Lookouts at strategically placed stations would watch and listen for approaching ships, then work the giant arms to transmit the scuttlebutt inland.
San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill is so named for the semaphore station that once topped it. By 1869 the Merchant’s Exchange had bought out its rivals and reigned supreme. Whiskey and champagne flowed in its mahogany paneled headquarters, where fortunes and careers were won and lost overnight. Telegraph Hill was the original Silicon Valley.
Today’s Marine Exchanges, including the one in San Francisco, are still hubs of information. But now that information has to do with what they call “maritime domain awareness” and “maritime domain management.” That basically means helping mariners know what is going on around them, and to make wise decisions.
This doesn’t always mean high-tech solutions. Since 2004, the Marine Exchange of Alaska has partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to print up-to-date nautical charts on real paper, filling a notable gap.
But the eye-popping changes have been technical. Marine Exchange of Alaska began installing AIS receiver sites along Alaska’s coastline in 2005. By 2008 it was able to stand up a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week vessel tracking system at its headquarters in Juneau. Today that system is supplemented by satellite-tracking capabilities, which have extended their reach to the North Pole.
And since 2012 Marine Exchange of Alaska has been installing remote weather sensors on their existing receiver sites. This has the potential to be a real game-changer. Everyone currently hooked up to their AIS system can now access real-time weather information, including wind speed and direction, barometric pressure and temperature, at an ever increasing number of sites all over Alaska, including Gull Island and the Matson crane in Kodiak. That is in addition to data from weather buoys around the state and the Alaska Ocean Observing System’s fantastic satellite images.
For the 20 or so years they have existed the Marine Exchange of Alaska has worked quietly, but efficiently. And they have made mariners much safer. Check out their website at mxak.org.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
