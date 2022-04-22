The bells will be ringing at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral and other Orthodox churches on the island at midnight tomorrow (Saturday) announcing Pascha, the celebration of Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Protestant and Catholic Christians observed Resurrection Day (known to them as Easter) last Sunday.
Cathedral priest, Fr. Innocent Dresdow, notes that Pascha and Easter rarely fall on the same day.
Traditionally, Orthodox Christians have celebrated Pascha on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox, as long as this day falls after the Jewish Passover.
The resurrection, is “incredibly central to everyday Christian life,” said Fr. John Dunlop, parish priest in Port Lions. “Each Saturday and Sunday we remember the resurrection. It has always been said that we emphasize the resurrection, more than the West, (with) less focus on the Passion of Christ.” Noting that Mel Gibson’s film, The Passion of the Christ, accentuated Christ’s suffering and brutal crucifixion while briefly depicting His resurrection, Dunlop said. “From an Orthodox perspective, if we made a (comparable) film, the resurrection would be the very center of it.” However, Dunlop adds that “We don’t overlook any of Christ’s suffering. We follow the Gospel accounts very closely.”
The word, Pascha, also refers to Passover, the Jewish commemoration of the deliverance of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, when they were spared from the Angel of Death by posting the blood of a spotless lamb on their doorposts. Christ is called the Paschal Lamb.
The word, Easter, which is rarely used by Orthodox, is a a derivative of the name Eastre, the Roman goddess of fertility, who was honored in ancient pagan spring festivals.
The Orthodox and other Christians observe a period before Pascha known as Lent, a word based on an Old English word that means “long.”The Lenten journey includes daily services with prostrations and lengthy prayers and a long period of fasting from dairy and meat products and worldly entertainment.
The final week of Lent is known as Holy Week, and it follows Christ during His arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, His interrogation, trial and Crucifixion. The services lead the faithful to reflect on Christ’s voluntary Passion and their relationship with Him.
One of the Holy Week services is the Bridegroom Matins, based on Christ’s parable of the ten virgins (Matt. 25:1-13) who await the late night arrival of the Bridegroom, a symbol of Christ. Some of them, who had neglected to come prepared with oil for their lamps, must leave the scene to purchase the oil. By the time they return, the bridegroom has already come to bring the virgins into the bridal chamber. Therefore the foolish virgins are shut out of the celebration, signifying those who, because of their lack of preparation, will be shut out of the Kingdom of Heaven.
The Bridegroom Matins’ haunting melody and lyrics remind the faithful that they must follow the example of the wise virgins, who were prepared for the Bride Groom, in other words, prepared for Christ, Whose Resurrection is in the distance. The hymn petitions Christ, the “Giver of light, to enlighten my soul.”
Marilyn Kreta, long-time Cathedral choir director, said that that hymn “is the one piece that carries me, and sets the theme for … Holy Week.”
Listening, to the text and melody of the Lenten and Paschal hymns can become a part of one’s fabric, said Kreta. The purpose of a church choir is “to raise our voices to the best of our abilities.
“There are many different melodies that a choir can do. Our small choir has been able to pull together and create a spiritually moving prayer to offer, and help lead our congregation” in worship and theological knowledge.
The Good Friday services, which go on this afternoon and evening, include moving hymns that focus on some of the people of The Passion, including the wise thief — crucified along side of Christ and promised Paradise — and Joseph of Arimethea and Nicodemus, who asked to prepare the Body of Christ for burial.
Their action is depicted in a moving hymn, Noble Joseph. The hymn conveys the deep love these men had for Christ, who had been slain.
“One of the things I find profound in Holy week is the progression of walking with Christ to His voluntary Passion,” said Dresdow.
“We’re always a step ahead, with the anticipation of the resurrection. On Holy Thursday, we walk with Christ to Golgotha (where He was crucified), through the Gospel readings: His trial and Crucifixion. That movement goes to late Thursday night (when) we’re already into Holy Friday (which) urges us to greater intention of being present,” said Dresdow.
In the Good Friday services, the platzenitsya, which represents the tomb of Christ, is brought into the church.
“By Friday evening we gather for the Lamentations, as we lament Christ’s death,” said Dresdow.
“As the services progress, the words and melody (of hymns) start to brighten. We begin to experience the sense, that more is going on than meets the eye, We’re being moved from a state of lamentation, to the realization, that the tomb is empty. (Christ) has descended into Hades,” and has trampled down the power of death.
On the following morning — Holy Saturday — the church is still dim and the clergy are vested in dark robes. Old Testament readings during the Holy Saturday service “remind us of God becoming incarnate, assuming our flesh to save us,” said Dresdow. “He’s been crucified, buried, and we have lamented His burial.” Suddenly the lights are turned on as the choir sings, Arise O God, a joyous affirmation that the tomb is empty. The prophecies concerning Christ’s resurrection are coming true.
For the Pascha service, the church is adorned with flowers and the lights are bright. Throughout the service, the priest proclaims “Christ is risen!” and the faithful respond, “Indeed He is risen!,” at times spoken in other languages, such as Slavonic, Yup’ik, Alutiiq and Greek.
In his book, The Orthodox Church, Bishop Kallistos Ware writes that “None can be present at this midnight (Pascha) service without being caught up in the sense of universal joy. Christ has released the world from its ancient bondage and its former terrors, and the whole Church rejoices triumphantly in His victory over darkness and death.”
The joy in acknowledging the Resurrection, is “almost uncontainable,” said Dresdow.
Pascha is such a key and central holiday, that it is celebrated for 40 days, notes Dunlop.
He said that the Orthodox faithful in Port Lions, following the Pascha services, will have an Easter egg hunt and a feast at the community hall. It will be a joyous get-together after a long period of hunkering down due to Covid. This long-awaited get-together is another reason for celebration.
