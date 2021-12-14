Evelyn Inga
Evelyn Inga passed on November 19, 21, at the age of 72. She is joining her mom Polly Inga (Kelly) father Alex Inga, son Daniel Farsovich Jr, brothers Martin Inga, Joe Inga, Kelly Inga, Alex Inga Jr, Chuck Inga, and sisters Clara Inga, and Martha Peterson.
Survived by sisters Judy Ashouwak of Old Harbor, Christine Larionoff of Old Harbor, Mary Ann Inga of Anchorage, And brother Sammy Inga of Old Harbor. Grandkids, nieces and nephews.
She was born in Shearwater a cannery off of Kodiak Island that no longer exists, grew up in Old Harbor and attended Chemawa a boarding school in Oregon. The love she had for her family was unconditional. She enjoyed time with family, family gatherings, telling stories, shopping, bingo with family and friends, long rides, and big events with excitement for reuniting with friends and family she hadn’t seen in a while. She had the presents of a Strong Sugpiaq (Alaska naïve peoples) warrior with words of wisdom always at the right time. Kind, caring, and sweet. She will be missed dearly.
