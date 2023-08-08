Bridger Edmund Buer was born at 9:49 a.m. on July 31, 2023, to Kaden and Paige Buer. He weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
Bridger’s parents are from Concordia, Kansas, and now live in Kodiak. His dad works at Jere’s Tree Service and his mother works at KANA. Also welcoming him to the family is Rory Victory, Maddox Evans and Avery Buer.
