I overheard a conversation during a recent visit to Rooted. I was there to pick up a few cucumber seedlings to replace ones that succumbed to the cool weather in early June. Even the greenhouse couldn’t keep them happy and healthy.
Seems I wasn’t the only one dealing with a not-so-perfect growing season.
“Yeah, my zucchini seedlings sort of melted in the cold,” moaned a veteran gardener.
“I’ve got lots of holes in my hanging baskets where strawberries turned brown and died. Too dang wet and cold,” said another. “And I’m wondering if my carrot seeds will ever germinate.”
“My tomatoes just looked at me in disbelief,” one person said as she placed four tomato seedlings in a cardboard tray and headed off to the checkout desk. “Time to start over.”
As gardeners, we start each season filled with excitement and anticipation, imagining the blooms and bounties that will surely grace our gardens and reward our efforts. But what do you do when the spring unfurls a cold and rainy start, presenting one challenge after another?
Renowned botanist Luther Burbank once said: “Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
Keeping this uplifting sentiment in mind, it’s essential to navigate the trials of a cold-and-wet gardening season with patience, adaptability and a can-do spirit. Here are a few suggestions to help you get over the gardening speed-bumps:
1. Adjust Your Timelines: Rainy and cold seasons often cause delays in planting, growth and germination. While this can be frustrating, it’s also an opportunity to learn the art of patience. Remember, plants want to grow, and Nature has her own rhythm and pacing.
“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot.” [Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 (NIV)]: These verses underscore the natural ebb and flow of life, reminding us that every season, including those of gardening, have their place and purpose.
2. Adapt Your Plant Selection: Certain plants thrive in cool, damp conditions. Lettuce, peas and spinach are a few vegetables that can withstand a colder start. Cucumbers, not so much. And you may have noticed. Some flowers, like primroses and pansies, also flourish in the cool weather. Look at this season as an opportunity to explore and diversify your garden.
This certainly held true for me when I planted clumps of Silene in my landscaped beds. The upright, pink flowering plants withstood the strong southerly winds and rain and quickly established itself in my heart as a “plant superhero.”
Silene is a genus of flowering plants in the family Caryophyllaceae, commonly known as the campion or catchfly. The genus comprises approximately 700 species, and the plants are native to a wide range of habitats, from Alaska to the tropics.
Silene species can be annuals, biennials or perennials, showing a great variety in their growth habits. Some are upright while others are sprawling or mat-forming. They typically have opposite leaves and five-petaled flowers, often in a shade of white or pink, although other colors can also occur. The flowers can be solitary or grouped in clusters.
So far, it’s fairly polite in that it doesn’t have a fast-spreading habit.
The name ‘catchfly’ is derived from the sticky sap that some Silene species produce, which can trap small insects — a defense mechanism against plant-eating bugs.
Silene is a versatile plant, often used in gardens for its vibrant, ornamental flowers and its ability to thrive in various conditions. Some species are even cultivated for their attractive foliage. Their colorful, often fragrant, flowers are said to attract pollinators, though I’ve yet to see a bumblebee land on one!
Some species of Silene prefer full sun, while others can tolerate or even prefer partial shade and don’t mind moist soil. Perhaps I’ll offer clumps for sale at next year’s KMXT plant sale.
3. Improve Drainage: Excessive rain can waterlog plants and promote root rot and disease. Here’s where raised beds, compost and other organic soil amendments can make a world of difference. And to ensure the soil in your containers and hanging baskets don’t compact, add perlite to the soil mix.
4. Keep an Eye on Pests and Disease: Cold and wet conditions can be a breeding ground for certain pests (slugs) and diseases (mold). I’m not saying the sky is falling. Just check your plants regularly.
5. Practice Mindful Gardening: Lastly, remember to engage in gardening as a mindful practice, not just a task or duty. Embrace the challenges and weather changes as part of the beautiful and, hey, unpredictable journey of gardening.
Starting a season off with cold and rain might feel like a disappointment, but it’s also an opportunity to learn and grow.
I like this Buddhist quote: “When the skies are cloudy, the sun still shines above.” Even in the heart of a cold, rainy season, remember, the warmth of the sun is never far away.
So, if the season has started out rainy and cold, remember to embrace the uncertainty, for it’s in these very challenges that provides opportunities to cultivate a resilient spirit.
Happy gardening, and have a great rest of your week.
PS “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” Galatians 6:9 (NIV):
You'll find more organic gardening tips and fun recipes at:
