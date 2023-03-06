Last week, I introduced a different kind of gardening tip: What to do when you’re stuck in a rut or feeling discouraged about your garden. This week will focus on part two, starting with the beauty of small.
Later, I’ll share a few simple ways to incorporate fun back into gardening. (You can also watch it on my “The Gardener’s Coach” YouTube channel.)
Before I forget: This Sunday is daylight savings time. Spring FORWARD so set your clocks ahead one hour.
LET’S DIVE IN
Gardening is not a competition. It’s not a race. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, scale back a bit. I mean, did I really need to grow 30 kinds of garlic?
Some 10 years ago, I tested 30 kinds of garlic to see what would grow best in our coastal climate. Keeping track of when I planted what, which variety was doing best, and who got compost and who didn’t — it made my head hurt!
Today I grow one kind of garlic, a hard-neck variety called Russian White.
To start small, you can begin with one raised bed, a small patch of ground, or a couple of containers on your deck. You’d be surprised how much satisfaction you can get from even a small, well-tended garden.
NEXT: SET REALISTIC GOALS
Now what exactly does that mean? It means to set achievable goals for your garden. How do you eat a bowl of soup? One spoonful at a time.
Trying to do too much at once, spending 12 hours in the garden, only creates stress and burn-out. Before you know it, it’s hard even to muster the will to go out to the garden.
My friend Ken lives in Florida. He loves to go on long bike rides. One ride took him from Florida to Washington state.
Ken left on a sunny day in May. A few hundred miles outside of his hometown, though, he came to his first big, uphill climb. Halfway up he got off his bike, walked it over to a tree and sat down.
Ken had second thoughts. “Would I ever reach Seattle?”
You need to know something about Ken. As a child, he suffered from polio. Riding a bike provided mobility. Ken also has Type 1 diabetes.
So he pulled out his phone to call his coach-friend. “Ken,” she said, “don’t focus on the distance you have to go. Just take it one mile at a time. Then focus on your next mile and the next one. That’s how you will get to Seattle.”
Which leads us to the next tip: Ask for help
Everyone needs help now and again. No need to feel embarrassed or ashamed. Does your back hurt? Do you need help turning compost, or transplanting seedlings? Whether it’s from a friend, a family member, or a professional, getting support can help you get back on track.
Here’s one of the most overlooked gardening tips: Take care of yourself.
Gardening can be demanding, so it’s important to self-care. As I age, I’m more conscious of how I lift things. Am I drinking enough water? Using tools correctly?
Another way to get out of a rut is to find a gardening buddy. Gardening is often a solitary activity, but it doesn’t have to be. Find a friend who shares your passion for gardening.
With a gardening pal, you can share tips and advice, commiserate about the challenges and celebrate the successes together.
REMEMBER TO MAKE IT FUN!
Add a splash of garden art, like Daisy, our mosaic dragon. She’s built from Styrofoam (scraps left from boat harbor construction projects), broken plates and bits of glass. Daisy, by the way, breathes steam from our boiler. And when kids visit our garden, I encourage them to rub her nose for good luck.
CHANGE YOUR FOCUS
When you get down in the dumps, turn your attention to other folks: Grow cut flowers to give away — a spirit-lifter if there ever was one. Or pick a bag of salad greens for a neighbor (in our neighborhood, beets are king).
Here is a bonus tip: And this is something I try to — from the moment I wake up in the morning until I go to bed at night — and that’s to dedicate all my efforts to God, to please Him first. And it’s funny how everything seems to work out.
So there you have it, my inner gardening tools that help me get back into the groove when I’m feeling discouraged. Take a break, focus on the positive, embrace imperfection, practice slow gardening, start small, find a gardening buddy or community, and don’t forget to have fun.
I hope these tips will help you get back into the gardening groove, too.
MARION’S KODIAK GARDENING CALENDAR
Start seeds indoors for snapdragons, alyssum, onions, leeks, green onions, tomatoes, thyme, chamomile (German), feverfew, catnip, mint, parsley.
Set up shop lights and set timer for 14 to 16 hours of light. Keep lights about 4 inches above tops of plants. Keep seedlings moist and do not let them dry out!
For complete information about HOW to grow seedlings, refer to past columns in the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Happy gardening! Cheers!
