mosaic dragon

MARION OWEN photo

Daisy — a mosaic dragon — watches over the author’s garden. She breathes steam for a boiler. 

 Marion Owen

Last week, I introduced a different kind of gardening tip: What to do when you’re stuck in a rut or feeling discouraged about your garden. This week will focus on part two, starting with the beauty of small.

Later, I’ll share a few simple ways to incorporate fun back into gardening. (You can also watch it on my “The Gardener’s Coach” YouTube channel.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.