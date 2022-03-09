Merriam-Webster defines bycatch as “the portion of a commercial fishing catch that consists of marine animals caught unintentionally.” In Alaska, while many fisheries have their own bycatch issues, Bering Sea groundfish trawlers and their unintentional harvesting of halibut, crab and salmon are the fishermen many people think of when they think of bycatch.
According to a 1997 report in the Marine Fisheries Review, the first regulatory effort to minimize bycatch in the Eastern Bering Sea groundfish fisheries was a 1935 edict by the U.S. Bureau of Commercial Fisheries prohibiting trawl fishing for anything except shrimp and flounder. Dozens of bycatch regulations and several decades later, trawlers have very good at avoiding unwanted fish, but eliminating bycatch entirely remains a conundrum, especially in the Bering Sea.
Until the 1970s, since there was no significant American groundfish trawl fleet in the Bering Sea, most bycatch regulations were aimed at foreign trawlers, mostly Japanese, who fished right up to the three-mile limit of the U.S. territorial sea. As American crab and halibut fisheries grew in the 1960s, the regulations got stricter and eventually forbade foreign trawlers from fishing in huge swathes of the Bering Sea where halibut and king crab lived.
This all changed when the 1976 Magnuson Stevens Act pushed the U.S. “exclusive economic zone,” out to 200 miles from shore. The act created a regulatory framework, managed by the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, which eliminated the foreigners from U.S. waters and transformed the Bering Sea groundfish fishery into an exclusively American endeavor.
For reasons lost in the mist of fisheries management bureaucracy however, the foreign fleet bycatch regulations were not immediately transferred to the new American trawl fleet. Instead, in 1983, as the last of the last of the foreign trawlers were leaving, the NPFMC allowed the new American trawl fleet back into the same halibut and king crab grounds the foreigners had long been excluded from.
Incensed American king crab and halibut fishermen complained, and the NPFMC belatedly began issuing prohibited species “caps,” on trawler bycatch of halibut, king and tanner crab, and salmon, just as they had with the foreign fleet. Eventually they exorcised the American trawlers from much of the crab and halibut grounds of the eastern Bering Sea.
Still, the council has struggled to balance the cost of bycatch limits on trawlers with the effect on halibut, crab and salmon fishermen if those limits were not in place. The resulting byzantine web of regulations satisfies no one.
So how many bycatch fish are we talking about in the Bering Sea? For brevity’s sake let’s stick to halibut while understanding that once horrific bycatch numbers of crab and salmon are now substantially lower.
In 2021 Bering Sea trawlers caught 1.8 million metric tons of targeted fish, which at 2,024 pounds per metric ton is 3.9 billion pounds of fish. Given that a billion is a thousand million, that is a lot of fish. The trawlers accomplished this while limiting their halibut bycatch rate to 0.07% of their allowable catch, which means that 99.93% of the fish they caught last year was allowable catch, and just one pound of prohibited halibut was caught for every 1,340 pounds of targeted fish. Bering Sea trawlers also dropped their halibut bycatch rate from 0.15% in 2013 to 0.07% in 2021 while still catching about 4 billion pounds of targeted fish in each of those years. Sounds great, right?
Yes, maybe, until you do more math, which reveals that a bycatch rate of 0.07% on 3.9 billion pounds of targeted species is 2.9 million pounds of bycaught halibut thrown over the side. Some of those discarded fish live to swim another day, but fisheries scientists estimate that about 76% of halibut caught and discarded by all the various Bering Sea trawl fisheries die on the trip up in the trawl, on deck, or on the way back down to their homes on the bottom. This means, if the mortality rate numbers can be trusted, that trawlers fed 2.2 million pounds of dead halibut to the seagulls last year in the Bering Sea. That too is a lot of fish.
Consider further that the total commercial hook and line halibut harvest in the Bering Sea was 5.2 million pounds in 2021, which together with that 2.2 million pounds of dead bycatch halibut is 7.4 million pounds, which boils down to the inconvenient fact that 27% of all the Bering Sea halibut caught by commercial fishermen in 2021 was discarded. Again, a lot of fish.
At last year’s approximate halibut price of $6.50 a pound, that 2.2 million pounds would have been worth $14.5 million to hook and line halibut fishermen.
It’s worth mentioning also that, anecdotally, because hard data is difficult to find, many of those discarded halibut juvenile fish were well below the 32 inch legal size. Known colloquially as “ping pong paddles” by irreverent trawler deckhands, these mini discards would theoretically be worth quite a lot to the hook and line halibut fleet if they were allowed to mature into bigger, heavier, legal, fish.
But while the issue of bycatch is usually argued in dollars, there is another dimension to it, a moral one, which is growing and may eventually swing as much weight as the money does now.
In the old days, before the 1970s, few nonIndigenous people in Alaska cared much about the fate of incidentally caught sea lions or albatrosses. They were economically worthless in the American cash economy, and because they had no other apparent value, regulations against killing them were almost nonexistent. At the same time, killing whales for their oil and meat and bone was legal in the U.S. well into the 1960s, and precisely because whales had a cash value, killing them was encouraged and agreeable to most Americans. But as public recognition of the intrinsic value and rights of large charismatic wild animals changed, the laws changed too, codified particularly in the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972.
Still, while most Americans in 2021 find it morally abhorrent to kill an orca or a sea lion in the pursuit of a black cod or a salmon, we’re a long way from thinking that way about the fish themselves. The world changes however.
In 1988 the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals found that a species of bird, the Palila, represented by the Sierra Club and others, had legal standing to sue the State of Hawaii to remove introduced feral goats and sheep from the slopes of Mauna Kea, where they were damaging the bird’s habitat. The court ordered the animals removed. And in 2017 the New Zealand Legislature declared the Te Awa Tupua River “… a legal person and has all the rights, powers, duties, and liabilities of a legal person.” The New Zealand Treaty Settlements Minister, Christopher Finlayson, went further in saying “The Crown will not own the river bed. The river will own itself.”
All of which brings us back to the hunter gatherer notion that everything on earth, including the earth itself, is alive and worthy of respect, has value beyond what humans might use it for, and that we humans own nothing but ourselves. That the legal framework in some places is beginning to bend to that vision illuminates the possibility that fish too, like some wild mammals and birds, may someday be regarded as noble creatures with certain inalienable rights. It is entirely possible that the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council may, at some future meeting, weigh the rights of the halibut and crab and salmon themselves in a discussion of bycatch.
