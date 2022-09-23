2 Corinthians 12:7-9 (NIV): “To keep me from becoming conceited because of these surpassingly great revelations, there was given me a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you. For My power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”
In the early steps of my walk of faith, it seemed to me I was my own devil, continuing in undermining, self-defeating patterns of behavior.
The struggle was real. As a sinner I had cried out for redemption to be a new creation in Christ — yet there I was an angry, foul-mouthed, haughty individual, needing and wanting a new life in Christ and yet the biggest stumbling block wasn’t the devil but the devil in me!
Later, after studying doctrine, I came to understand that inherited fallen nature. “That our first parents were created in a state of innocence, but by their disobedience they lost their purity and happiness, and that in consequence of their fall all have become sinners” in need of redeeming salvation.
Basically, I’m not guilty for what Adam did in the garden. I inherited his fallen nature. It really helped me to understand the idea of my fallen nature and character defects of disobedience when I was able to match that doctrine with what the Apostle Paul was saying in Romans 7. The whole chapter is powerfully important, and I encourage you to search it out. However, allow me to narrow it down for this article.
Romans 7:14-23: “We know that the law is spiritual; but I am unspiritual, sold as a slave to sin. I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do. And if I do what I do not want to do, I agree the law is good. As it is, it is no longer I myself who does it, but the sin living in me. I know that nothing good lives in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. For what I do is not the good I want to do; no, the evil I do not want to do — this I keep on doing. Now if I do what I don’t want to do, it is no longer I who does it, but the sin living in me that does it. So, I find this law at work: When I want to do good, evil is right there with me. For in my inner being I delight in God’s law, but I see another law at work in the members of my body, waging war against the law of my mind and making me a prisoner of the law of sin at work within my members.”
It was during these early struggles of my Christian walk that I began to use this little saying for myself, “Disciple yourself so others don’t have to.” No one likes to be disciplined by someone else, even though we all benefit from discipline. Even more so from self-discipline.
I have a fallen nature, a sinful nature. Regardless, I am accountable, responsible for the conduct of my daily life.
It helped me a great deal when I came upon the Apostle Paul’s writings in 1 Timothy 4: 8, “For physical training is of some value but godliness has value for all things, holding promise for both the present life and the life to come.”
It was an amazing milestone in my walk of faith when the verses of Romans 7:24-25 hit home: “What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death? Thanks be to God — through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
So, my life struggles, passing from the old life to the new life in Christ on waves of things I didn’t understand. I was able to cling to 2 Corinthians 12:9, “But He said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”
“My grace is sufficient for you.”
May each of us be blessed today and in the days ahead.
