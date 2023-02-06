Tara Jean Dehning was born at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, to Erica D. Sanchez and Cory R. Dehning. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

Tara’s parents are from Kodiak (mom) and Longview, Washington (dad), and now live in Kodiak. Her father is a commercial fisherman and her mom is a stay-at-home mom. Also welcoming Tara to the family are Harlan, Elyanna, Ryan and Ashley. 

