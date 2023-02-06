Tara Jean Dehning was born at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, to Erica D. Sanchez and Cory R. Dehning. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Tara’s parents are from Kodiak (mom) and Longview, Washington (dad), and now live in Kodiak. Her father is a commercial fisherman and her mom is a stay-at-home mom. Also welcoming Tara to the family are Harlan, Elyanna, Ryan and Ashley.
Proud grandparents are Priscila Martinez from the Philippines, Eleazar Sanchez from Mexico, and Jeannie Odendhal from Oklahoma, and Tim Dehning.
Adaline Grace Cajigas was born at 9:54 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023, to Hannah and Nathaniel Cajigas. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Adaline’s parents live in Kodiak. Her father is in the U.S. Coast Guard and stationed at Air Station Kodiak and her mother works at Arctic Chiropractic. Also welcoming Adaline to the family is Matthew.
