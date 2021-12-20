Lance G. Seaton, a songwriter, guitar player, professional bartender, father, son, brother, uncle and best friend passed away at his home in Portland, Oregon on August 1, 2021. He was 49.
Lance was born in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1972 to his loving parents Leslie G. Seaton and Sharon F. Seaton. The family of three moved to Kodiak, Alaska, when Lance was 6 months old. Lance was a 1990 graduate of Kodiak High School. During his time in school he was well liked by his teachers and peers.
As a talented young artist he formed his first band Future Denied with some classmates. After Lance graduated he spent some time on the Mainland of Alaska spending time in Anchorage, Fairbanks and becoming a page in Juneau for a time. In 1996, he moved back to Kodiak and fished on many fishing vessels and eventually left the island with Ty Peterson to make recordings with other musicians in Oakland, California. The lived, recorded and adventured in California until they made their way to Portland, Oregon. Portland is where Lance would make his new home. Lance played in numerous different bands that always drew a large crowd. Some of these bands included Blackout Radio, Double Wide, Federale and Madison Concrete. Lance was always in high demand for his guitar playing and stage presence. Lance has been described as not only a great band mate but a brother and a life coach.
Lance worked at many bars around Portland; with his stature, charm, dimpled smile, stiff drinks, warm hugs, and amazing conversation, he really did make everyone feel special and like they were a friend.
Lance had the biggest accomplishment of his life in 2010 with the birth of his son Lucian G. Seaton. Lance was an amazing, dedicated, loving father who was adamant about teaching his beloved Lou about love, music, respect and how to stick up for himself.
There is truly nothing on this earth that could be put into words what Lance meant to us. He is deeply missed every single minute of every day and so very loved.
Lance is survived by his son Lucian Seaton of Portland, Oregon, mother Sharon Seaton of Kodiak, Alaska, brother Aaron Seaton; sister in law Sarah, niece and nephew Ollie and Steel Seaton all of Homer, Alaska, and brother Timothy Seaton and niece Sylvia Seaton of Kodiak, Alaska.
Lane was proceeded in death by his father Leslie G. Seaton, grandparents Lucian and Helen Seaton, and grandparents Charles and Loraine Vaught.
Any cards or memories please send to Sherry Seaton: 2920 Cove Drive, Kodiak, AK 99615
