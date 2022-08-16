Hagfish

Hagfish are sometimes called slime eels, but they are not eels at all.

Fishermen are always looking for a new gig. In Southeast Alaska hagfish have been seen as a possible fishery. They are a highly prized food fish in South Korea, so much so that stocks there were overfished in the ’80s and ’90s.

But a test fishery conducted in 2017 and 2018 in Clarence Strait and Behm Canal near Ketchikan did not seem to produce much enthusiasm, or the data needed to conduct a sustainable fishery. And that’s probably because they are so weird.

