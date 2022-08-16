Fishermen are always looking for a new gig. In Southeast Alaska hagfish have been seen as a possible fishery. They are a highly prized food fish in South Korea, so much so that stocks there were overfished in the ’80s and ’90s.
But a test fishery conducted in 2017 and 2018 in Clarence Strait and Behm Canal near Ketchikan did not seem to produce much enthusiasm, or the data needed to conduct a sustainable fishery. And that’s probably because they are so weird.
Hagfish are sometimes called slime eels, but they are not eels at all. They are a worm-shaped fish that traces its family back 500 million years, to the days of the earliest vertebrates. They have long been seen as throwbacks, a kind of living fossil. But that might be an oversimplification.
In some ways, hagfish devolved as they evolved. Hagfish are the only animal with a skull but no vertebral column. The cartilaginous skull is connected to a cartilage encased “notochord.” It is now thought that earlier versions of hagfish had vertebrae, but they degenerated over time.
Likewise, hagfish have “eyespots” rather than conventional eyes, without the muscles or lenses necessary for true vision. Fossil hagfish have been found with fully functioning eyes, so they apparently also lost the ability to see over the ages. Nevertheless, hagfish can be found burrowing in the muddy ocean floors in deep waters of every ocean of the world. They are both predator and scavenger, eating everything from shrimp to whale carcasses.
This they do without jaws, or real teeth. Instead they have a pair of sideways-mounted “tongues” with sharp rasps attached that extend and retract with a powerful scissoring action. Hagfish have a habit of eating their larger prey from the inside out, by entering from the nearest orifice and hollowing its victim, leaving just a shell of skin.
They have multiple auxiliary “hearts.” And they can both “breathe” and “eat” through their skin. In fact, their skin is better at absorbing nutrients than their intestine. This means they can dig themselves halfway into a whale carcass and breathe through their tails while the rest feeds. If you think this would make them sitting ducks for roving sharks, you would be wrong. For one thing, their skin, which is so tough it is used to make “eel skin” leather, is very loosely attached, and about three sizes too big for their bodies. When a shark (or ichthyosaur) bites down, the flesh squirts out of the way.
And then the assailant gets slimed.
Hagfish are among the best defended of all sea creatures because of their famous slime. When bitten, glands arrayed along the side of the hagfish release less than a teaspoon of proteins that instantly expand into about a bucketful of slime. The slime looks like snot. It’s not. It is a substance that is both extremely soft and extremely strong, which makes it great at filling spaces. When a toothy predator gets a mouthful of slime it quickly clogs its gills, choking it, and causing it to release the hagfish. If the hagfish remains trapped it can literally tie itself into an overhand knot and work the knot from head to tail, freeing itself. It also uses the knot trick to clear itself of its own slime, and for leverage when tearing off chunks of whale.
Technically, hagfish do not produce slime. They produce two proteins that combine with water to make slime. The first protein, called mucin, binds with water and expands to form a substance up to 10,000 times larger. This stuff is mightily strengthened by fibrous filaments made of keratin one-hundredth the width of a human hair.
They are tightly wound into tiny bundles like yarn, and quickly stretch to 4 to 6 inches when exposed to water. The resulting fiber-reinforced goop is thousands of times softer than Jell-O. It is not a gel. It is not heavy. It’s just insistently there.
If you put your hand in a bucket of slime it feels like spider webs. It is not sticky. But it can be grasped, stretched and manipulated. It might be useful for things like burn bandages. The ultra-strong keratin fibers are being studied as a material for tactical clothing. The U.S. Navy is trying to make an artificial version of hagfish slime using E. coli. One of the team members said: “Our goal is to produce a substance that can act as non-lethal and non-kinetic defense to protect the warfighter.”
A slime shield, in other words.
Hagfish fishermen use everything from five-gallon buckets to 50-gallon pickle barrels as traps, with multiple holes drilled in them. They are longlined much like black cod pots, with anchors and buoys on either end. Hagfish are almost always deeper than 50 fathoms, and often caught between one- and three-hundred fathoms.
They are valued most as a live product, but not all species survive well, and frozen hagfish are also marketed. Establishing a real commercial fishery in Alaska could be complicated by how little is known about their life cycle, including how long they live, and how, when, and where they spawn.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
