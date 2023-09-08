My initial Father’s Day tribute — honoring Departed Fathers — has morphed into some touching eulogies that contain a lot of history as well.
Robert Hatcher and Clarke “Casey” Peru both served in the military, and if they were around today we’d say, “Thank you for your service.” But their service extended far beyond patriotic commitment. They were treasured by their family and friends as “salt of the earth” citizens who blessed their families as well as their communities.
Bob Hatcher grew up near Mount Airy, N.C. Of African-American descent, he attended a segregated school and lived on a farm that the family rented. His father, Henry Willard Hatcher, died when Bob was a young boy. His mother, Savannah Smith Hatcher, raised the children. They moved from one farm to another, earning their keep.
“My mother would work for people — iron, wash, farm what we could to live off of. When you’re growing up, everybody is poor around you. They say that’s the way things were. What could you do about it? You just had to do the necessary things. You worked for people,” said Bob.
“We worked together with white kids; played together with them. When it came to social activities, that dividing line was there. When going to restaurants, you either had to go to the back door or around the side, or they wouldn’t serve you. As you grow older, then you realize what inequities there are.
“I had to walk to school four to five miles through the woods. There were no buses for blacks in my area. My mother, she was the one that taught us to be nice and kind to everybody. She believed in God, just as our whole family did.”
By the time Bob entered high school, he saw progress. He was privileged to ride the bus. But it was one of the old beat-up wrecks that had been handed down from the white schools. During his last three years of high school, Bob drove one of those buses. At age 18, Bob was drafted into the Army.
He was transferred from hot North Carolina to cooler climes and barren landscapes in Alaska. He served in Okinawa, Japan, during World War II, and then was sent to the Aleutian island of Adak, which was like the end of the world for him.
“They said there was a woman behind every tree. Problem is, there’s no trees on Adak.”
While on Adak Island he took a discharge, but he continued to work in the machine shop as a civilian. “Basically I walked out of one suit and got into another.”
In 1949 Bob got a job as a machinist at the Ship Repair Unit on the Navy base in Kodiak. He manufactured parts for the ships, submarines and cutters.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Gaynell, at the civilian club, with 350 people attending their reception.
Bob was the first African-American to join the Elks Club, and he and his wife were the first blacks to join the Pioneers of Alaska. Bob eventually became president of the Kodiak Igloo.
For 17 years Bob worked as a compliance officer with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under the Alaska Department of Labor. He opened the OSHA office in Kodiak. Bob also was a long-standing member of the Kodiak Electric Association board of directors.
To express her love and admiration of her father, the Hatchers’ daughter, Robenett Sagalkin, wrote him a letter on Father’s Day, 2004, 10 years before his death.
Robenett wrote, “From my first memory of my childhood, you have always been our family’s balancing beam. Never faltering, always supporting; the rod through which our lifeline flourished. As I grew into adulthood there were paths where I took the wrong turn. In retrospect, I know those mistakes were probably more painful to you and mom than they were to me.
“While I learned invaluable lessons as the result of my mistakes, being a parent now myself, I know the unending desire of success that one has for their own children, even as adults.
“Thank you, Dad, for always, consistently, being there for me. Whatever the need or desire, you have ALWAYS made a way. Whatever the lesson to learn has been, you have been the perfect instructor, even when at times the true lesson lay in my own ability to recognize.
“Yes, there were also times when you allowed me to fail. While painful at best you knew in your heart that it was something I needed to do. It was during those times that your gentle spirit and soft-spoken but firm words cushioned the blow of that realization.
“I have often described you as one of the nicest men on this earth. Not only are you nice, though, you are caring. You see the good in people. You truly try to leave everything and every one a little better than found,” wrote Robenett.
Robenett said she admired her father’s “positivity, his love of God, his perseverance, his easy-going attitude, his will to follow instruction, his slowness to anger, his personal choice to dim his own personal struggles or fears.”
Bob Hatcher didn’t often share with others what he was going through. “I feel like he chose to not let his current situation define him. He strived to keep positive and look on the bright side,” said Robenett.
She appreciated “the fact that (her father) never ever gave up. Even on the very hard days he would say, ‘All we can do is pray.’ He handed it all over to God and trusted in His will to be done.”
Those who knew Bob Hatcher loved to see him on the dance floor with his stylis. steps and moves.
He taught that “dancing and music are medicine for the soul,” said Robenett.
Whether by word, deed or demeanor, Bob Hatcher reminded people that “life is truly a gift, a treasure,” said Robenett. “The measure of one’s character is the sum of how you carry yourself 24/7, 365, in daylight and darkness, in good times and bad. To have faith, to trust in God, and to forgive” are all part of Bob Hatcher’s amazing legacy.
“I am blessed to be able to ride on the coattails of his and my mom’s greatness,” said Robenett.
In my next column, Gina Peru Fricerri gives tribute to her father, Clarke “Casey” Peru.
