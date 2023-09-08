Hatcher

MIKE ROSTAD photo

Bob Hatcher with daughter, Robenett Sagalkin and son-in-law, Nick Sagalkin.

My initial Father’s Day tribute — honoring Departed Fathers — has morphed into some touching eulogies that contain a lot of history as well.

Robert Hatcher and Clarke “Casey” Peru both served in the military, and if they were around today we’d say, “Thank you for your service.” But their service extended far beyond patriotic commitment. They were treasured by their family and friends as “salt of the earth” citizens who blessed their families as well as their communities.

