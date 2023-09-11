Food waste is all the buzz these days. Last year, for example, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed H.B. 1799 into law. This is a bill to reduce food and yard waste in landfills, making Washington the ninth state in the U.S. with laws or regulations that require diversion of food waste from disposal.
What exactly does “diversion of food waste” mean?
In the case of Washington, my home “town,” the new law establishes a goal of 75% reduction in the amount of food, yard waste and other organic materials disposed of in landfills by 2030.
The new law resembles the regulations adopted by California, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. These states are taking a huge step forward in improving the management of organic materials, starting with a paradigm shift:
What used to be treated as waste or garbage is now considered a valuable resource.
We gardeners already know that food scraps, lawn clippings and other organics are indeed a valuable resource. They keep our plants healthy, thanks to composting, mulching and direct deposit methods.
By direct deposit, I’m not talking about bank deposits, but “dig-and-drop” deposits where you dig a hole and toss food scraps directly into your garden for the worms and microbes to break down.
I predict that these new disposal laws will be adopted by every state in the union for several reasons:
Helping Hands — The laws contain Good Samaritan clauses, making it easier for groceries, restaurants and food manufacturers to donate excess food to food banks and other rescue groups. Ultimate goal: No one goes hungry.
Provide Organic Collection Services — Each county or city must provide solid waste collection services for yard waste, food processing wastes, wood wastes, garden wastes, and manure. (More on “manure” in a moment.)
Reduce Methane Emissions — Methane is 80 times more powerful as a planet-warming gas than CO2.
Speaking of manure and methane...
These topics came to my mind’s front burner (it’s OK to call me weird) several times this past week.The first moment happened last Thursday when I read Kerry Irons’ Keep Kodiak Beautiful column about the packaging industry developing plastic-free packaging from seaweed.
The next day, Kerry’s insights tag-teamed when I read a travel report by my friend Jodie Anderson, who recently attended a Circumpolar Ag Conference in the Faroe Islands. Jodie is director of the Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
During one of the side tours, the group visited a new mariculture venture where sugar kelp is being grown. Then they visited a biogas facility.
“The biogas facility,” Jodie explained, “is connected to the farmers’ association as farmers bring in manure and get the same weight back as digested material [compost] to spread on their fields for soil amendments.”
WE CAN DO THIS!
As I continued reading Jodie’s travelogue of the biogas facility, it piqued my interest as something that Kodiak could — and should — adopt to ease the mounting pressure (pun intended) on our local landfill.
“They also create biogas here [in the Faroe Islands] and it runs a huge engine and creates electricity,” she said. “This facility has only been online for three years, and it is being well-used. Serious win-win-win!”
When I asked Jodie whether food scraps were included, she replied with a resounding, “YES! They do add food waste into the mix! They collect from the grocery stores.”
THE DIRTY SECRET
So what happens when food scraps, twigs, grass clippings and other organic material decomposes in a landfill? It often does so anaerobically, a fancy word meaning it rots.
As it slowly putrefies, the materials generate methane which, as I mentioned before, is 80 times more powerful as a planet-warming gas than CO2 over a 20-year period, according to an article published last year by Reuters.
The Environmental Protection Agency says that landfills are among the nation’s largest sources of methane. A United Nations report found that immediate reductions in methane emissions “are the best, swiftest chance the planet has at slowing climate change.”
If this all sounds a little boring, or you’re too busy to bother, or the connection to what happens in Alaska or Kodiak is fuzzy or lost, Jodie’s biggest takeaway from the ag conference might change your mind:
“Alaska always talks about not being able to do things because the economies of scale are way too small,” she said, adding: “On this trip, I saw very independent farmers coming together to overcome their obstacles. I saw public-private-partnerships working, and I saw successful agriculture in very difficult conditions.
“I heard concerns about farmed fish, climate change, loss of farmland, aging farmers, high costs of input for beginning and established farmers, decreased interest in agriculture, and a HUGE need to engage our politicians on the need to understand the importance of a strong food system and the complexity of this multifaceted issue.”
She closed with a passionate call to action: “Friends, especially my Alaskan friends, we can all play with this idea, we must work together. In order for us all to move toward a stronger food system, we have to stop thinking we are the only ones who can get it done — we must work together.
“Let’s do this with intention. Let’s figure this out. Let’s help each other. Let’s teach and learn from each other.”
So YES! Kodiak, there is much more we can do to help lengthen the life of our landfill. We should not leave this for our kids and grandkids to figure out.
We have a golden opportunity to demonstrate to the rest of Alaska, and the world, how we — this island in the North Pacific that is not much different than the Faroe Islands — can be better stewards of our community and our shared planet.
