Less than a month ago, the sixth Kodiak resident in the last 17 months died from what Kodiak police believe to be an overdose of the highly addictive and extremely powerful synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.
Local police and public health officials are sounding the alarm after recent seizures of fentanyl, which is considered to be 50-100 times stronger than morphine.
The Kodiak Public Health Center is giving away free Narcan kits to anyone who makes an appointment. And Kodiak school employees and parents received an email this week alerting them to the recent local appearance of colorful rainbow fentanyl pills. In the email is a link to the Alaska Department of Health’s most recent health warning on fentanyl: health.alaska.gov, search “fentanyl.”
Police have been making more seizures of fentanyl, and local use has not seemingly been deterred by the Aug. 26 death of a 35-year-old Thorsheim Street man that is suspected to be fentanyl-related. Official autopsy results are still pending in that case, but other deaths police have connected to fentanyl use include these from 2021:
• May 8, 44-year-old male, Mill Bay Road
• May 19, 32-year-old male, Hillside
• June 5, 23-year-old male, Pillar Mountain Road
• Oct. 12, 26-year-old male, Mill Bay Road
• Nov. 7, 53 year-old male, Thorsheim Street
Fentanyl was found in the blood of each of these victims, according to Kodiak police.
Kodiak Police Chief Tim Putney said there were factors other than fentanyl listed in these autopsy reports, including intoxication from other substances such as meth, heroin or alcohol, and in some cases the people were in poor overall health. But fentanyl was the deciding factor in their deaths.
Putney has a theory for the lengthy gap between last November’s fentanyl death and last month’s, and it is disconcerting.
“My present impression for the nine-month gap is that we’re seeing a transition of meth or heroin laced with fentanyl to a more pure fentanyl substance, like the fake pills that are now prevalent,” he said.
The pills deliver a cheaper high than heroin or meth but come with a deadly side effect.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, as many as two out of every five fentanyl pills seized in the U.S. this year have contained enough fentanyl to kill a person. The DEA states that fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin. An overdose often causes respiratory failure. Putney said the Kodiak man who died Aug. 23 showed evidence of snorting a substance.
In an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror, Putney said two recent incidents show that despite its isolation Kodiak is no longer isolated from the national fentanyl epidemic.
“Kodiak is a lucrative place to sell drugs,” Putney said. “There’s a lot of push to get people to sell products, and [Kodiak police and Alaska State Troopers] have probably seized thousands of pills this year.
“It’s like Whac-A-Mole,” Putney said, meaning that as quickly as one dealer is arrested another seems to step up to supply local users.
Last weekend a Kodiak man survived an apparent fentanyl overdose after receiving emergency treatment. But still, the situation illustrates an enforcement problem. Testing for fentanyl at the point of seizure poses a danger to cops and suspects, which can delay police action, the chief said.
On Saturday night, a Kodiak patrolman seized four pills suspected to be “rainbow” fentanyl — so-named for the pills’ colorful appearance — during a routine traffic stop. No arrests were made, but the pills were sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
Putney said the driver of the vehicle was not detained Saturday and will not be charged unless the Juneau lab returns a positive assay for the drug, which could take up to a month.
For that reason, “fentanyl is a problem for enforcement,” Putney said. “We need probable cause to arrest someone, and we’re not going to field test for fentanyl. If it gets airborne during a field test, it could be dangerous. And we are not going to risk that.”
Putney said the recent narcotics trend in Kodiak began in the early 2000s. Meth came first, then pills, followed by heroin, and now fentanyl, first to augment more expensive heroin, and now in pill form.
“Kodiak’s a pretty small town, we know several users by name, and we see them go in and out of cycles of use,” Putney said.
Saturday’s seizure came less than a week after the Sept. 6 downtown rescue of a man police believe overdosed on fentanyl. Putney said emergency responders arrived to find a person administering CPR to the unconscious man. First responders administered the emergency medication Narcan, then took the man to the Providence Kodiak Medical Center ER.
Narcan is the brand name of a medication that reverses the effects of narcotics in the brain. People abusing opioids often carry a spray kit of Narcan in case of overdose, Putney said.
Narcan kits are available free by appointment at the Kodiak Public Health Center to protect against accidental exposure to fentanyl or help in an emergency, said Public Health Nurse Amy Butts. “It’s a great addition to any first-aid kit. If you run across somebody who’s showing symptoms of overdose, you can use it. If they’re not overdosing, but rather having a heart attack or something, it won’t hurt them.”
Butts said hospitals use Narcan in case of accidental narcotics overdose during surgery. “It’s the only treatment that will stop and reverse a narcotics overdose.” Call the public health center at 486-3319 to make an appointment to receive a free kit.
