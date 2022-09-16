drugs

Courtesy of Kodiak Police Department

These are pills that the Kodiak Police Department recently seized during a traffic stop in downtown Kodiak.

Less than a month ago, the sixth Kodiak resident in the last 17 months died from what Kodiak police believe to be an overdose of the highly addictive and extremely powerful synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

Local police and public health officials are sounding the alarm after recent seizures of fentanyl, which is considered to be 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

