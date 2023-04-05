Beach

SWITGARD DUESTERLOH photo

Creativity on a Kodiak beach.

My mind is buzzing from a weekend full of social interactions and dance. Dance is one of the performing arts, and art is an expression of creativity. The definition of creativity includes that something new and valuable is made.

Usually, when we use the word creativity we imply that the creation is something useful or beautiful. Often, we associate creativity with art. In fact, when you look up the definition of art, it uses the word creativity to explain what we call art. Art comes in various forms, including painting, sculpture, music, theater, dance and many more. Since I am a person often inspired by nature, I wonder if creativity and art are strictly human concepts, and what parallels or expressions of these concepts exist within the animal world.

