My mind is buzzing from a weekend full of social interactions and dance. Dance is one of the performing arts, and art is an expression of creativity. The definition of creativity includes that something new and valuable is made.
Usually, when we use the word creativity we imply that the creation is something useful or beautiful. Often, we associate creativity with art. In fact, when you look up the definition of art, it uses the word creativity to explain what we call art. Art comes in various forms, including painting, sculpture, music, theater, dance and many more. Since I am a person often inspired by nature, I wonder if creativity and art are strictly human concepts, and what parallels or expressions of these concepts exist within the animal world.
Coming from a dance workshop with a head full of images of great dancers, some of whom could meld music and movement into something close to magic and certainly beautiful to look at, I definitely count dance as an artform.
Many animal behaviors have been compared to dance. The courtship dances of some birds are a combination of song and movement comparable to theater. I recently watched two kingfishers performing a courtship dance near the beach at Trident Basin. Their loud chatter hung in the air while they flashed their wings at each other or flew around in tight circles.
There is a scene in the movie “My Octopus Teacher,” by Craig Foster, where the octopus moves through the water and manipulates a school of fish to swim and turn in patterns that create beautiful effects of sunlight reflection and movement, and resembled a dance performance. Can animals dance? I just read that seahorses, which engage in long-lasting relationships with a mate, greet each other every morning with an intricate dance sequence that can last several minutes. How many of you waltz, tango or swing dance before breakfast?
I think few people would argue against calling an intricately woven basket a form of art. Buy any book about Aleut art and it has a chapter about traditional grass baskets. If you are driving the roads on Kodiak, you can see animal baskets of various shapes and sizes in many of the trees, usually with an eagle, crow or magpie nearby.
We call them bird nests, but they are complicated, woven baskets, made not by hands with opposing thumbs but by beaks, talons and strong necks. Yet, despite the similarity between a human-made basket and a bird’s nest, we call one art, but not the other. The difference is not in what is built, but in its purpose. The bird’s nest is primarily functional and created for the single purpose to hold the bird couple’s eggs and chicks. The grass basket, on the other hand, while it may be used to hold something, it also was created with features that have no other purpose than to be pleasing to look at.
If you made a list of things that are pleasing to look at, perhaps you would include the shiny mother of pearl of some snail and bivalve shells, colorful bird feathers, or intricately shaped horns or antlers.
While humans often use shells or feathers in art pieces, we would not say that the snail is an artist for growing the shell nor the bird for growing the feather. In the definition of art we imply that the materials are taken from the environment and assembled or manipulated into something new.
Thinking about animals that make something new from materials in their environment, what comes to mind are the little cones of cone worms that are built with sand and worm spit — an architectural mini marvel. An example on land are anthills, but those are the buildings of many ants working together. Beavers, too, build impressive lodgings for their families. However, generally we would not consider burrows or animal homes an expression of creativity, and a pretty butterfly has no more influence on how it looks than a person has on the skin color they were born with.
I cannot think of any example where an animal — other than monkeys, which are really our close cousins — creates something unrelated to food or shelter simply for the enjoyment of the creation.
Thus, the creation of things for various purposes is a purely human thing. It is a blessing and a curse! Without the ability to imagine and make things, humans could not live in as many places on this world as they do. We would not have evolved into who we are, and we would never have been able to achieve our civilized way of life.
However, we also would not have created so many things that we are getting overwhelmed with trash, pollution and climate change. Only now do I understand what I heard many years ago: We created these problems, so we can use our creativity to solve them. We really are the only species that can have these problems, because animals do not create things other than their own shelter.
Walking along Buskin or White Sands Beach at low tide I always marvel at the intricate patterns of black and white sand arranged by the outgoing tide. While the patterns are simply the result of different shapes and weights of sand dropped in their respective places as a result of the tides’ energy, they look like art to me. Since the tides are not actually creative, this is not art but it can be artistic inspiration.
I suggest you go for a walk on the beach; I always suggest you go for a walk on the beach. There are countless good reasons for going for a walk on an amazing beach! Take inventory of the things you see and decide whether they are inspiring, originated from animals or plants, used in human arts, or left over from a creation that can no longer serve its purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.