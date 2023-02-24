The Russian Old Believers sect has been a part of the Kodiak archipelago for many years. A colony exists near the old village of Afognak on Afognak Island. Members of the group come to town to shop, and many go commercial fishing on Kodiak Island waters. The Kodiak Island Borough School District has served families of the Old Believers through a correspondence program.
Kodiak resident Vanessa Emmery is not a member of the Old Believers, but as a teenager she got an inside look at the Russian Old Believer village of Nikolaevsk, near Anchor Point on the Mainland.
Coming from a family of Alaska homesteaders, Vanessa said that one part of the family homesteaded at Anchor Point, and the other part homesteaded in the Anchorage area before Alaska was a state. Vanessa and her family spent summers at Anchor Point, where they became familiar with the Old Believers.
Since Vanessa’s biological father is of Russian descent, her mother, Monica, thought it would be a good idea for her to live in the Nikolaevsk community.
At 13 years of age, Vanessa moved to Nikolaevsk with her mother and step father, Bill Mortrerud, a Vietnam vet and a deep sea diver who, along with his Navy Seal Team 2 comrades, was featured in a Discovery Channel episode of the show “No Opportunity Wasted.”
Nikolaevsk is a close-knit community where people faithfully attend the beautiful St. Nicholas Orthodox Church for early morning prayers, regular services and weekly Bible studies in the homes, said Vanessa. She tried to fit into the style of the community, wearing the type of dresses that her friends wore.
“Every day for lunch, we’d walk to a friend’s house where we ate home-made bread,” she said. Just about everything in the community was homemade. Vanessa had a good time at bread-baking and sewing parties.
A lot of effort went into protecting and advancing the Old Believer culture and history, said Vanessa.
Yet, there was a welcoming spirit amongst the faithful. Outsiders coming into the village seemed more standoffish than the residents, who were very welcoming, she said. For some events, such as weddings at St. Nicholas, the community hosted people from all over the world.
Vanessa found her stay at Nikolaevsk to be very enjoyable, adding: “The love and dedication is what we lived and breathed.”
At times it was “really hard to be an outsider, but part of” the community, said Vanessa. The closeness of the community was demonstrated in many ways. They rallied behind their basketball team. “We loved our team,” said Vanessa.
When members of the community either moved away or died, it was a hard blow to those left behind.
The community was devastated when five of its members died in an airplane crash, which happened shortly after take-off at the Kodiak airport. The passengers were heading home for Russian Christmas. Pilot Robin Starrett died in the crash. There were four survivors.
That tragedy was “heart-breaking,” said Vanessa. “I had friends on that flight.” At the time, Vanessa worked at a dental clinic with a woman whose son died in the crash.
While living in Nikolaevsk,Vanessa volunteered in emergency situations. She was a volunteer medic with the fire department when she met her future husband, Jason Stone, a police officer and single parent of three children.
While Vanessa credits the Old Believers of Nikolaevsk for helping her get in touch with her ethnic roots, she is thankful for a Russian lady by the name of Luba for her part in encouraging her to learn more about her culture.
Luba can’t be mentioned without acknowledging Marcie Trent, a lady whom Vanessa calls her “god grandmother.” Marcie’s son, Steve Waldron, was Vanessa’s godfather.
“He kind of stepped in and was godfather and father to me and my siblings,” said Vanessa. The Waldron family was well known in Anchorage for starting Anchorage Sand and Gravel, and were amongst the founders of Alaska Pacific University. The family donated Waldron Lake to Boys & Girls Clubs.
“I spent a lot of time at the original Waldron homestead on Tudor,” which was a trapping trail at one time, said Vanessa.
Marcie Trent, who married into the Waldron family, was a famous runner who ran marathons all over the country, including the Boston Marathon. In 2021 she was inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame.
Marcie and her son, Larry, were victims of a fatal bear attack after coming upon the animal hovering a moose kill in Chugach State Park.
Marcie’s 14-year-old grandson, Art Abel, escaped injury by climbing a tree and staying there for about an hour until other people arrived.
Years later, Marcie’s husband, John, met Luba on a plane, and they soon were married. Through Luba’s influence, Vanessa was inspired to learn more about her Russian heritage. That desire was strengthened as she lived amongst the Old Believers at Nikolaevsk.
Reflecting on her life in Nikolaevsk, Vanessa said: “I knew so many people. They meant the world to me.”
She still feels connected to the community, adding: “I still have a house there.”
