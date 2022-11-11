Isaiah 1:18-20 (NIV): “‘Come now, let us reason together;’ says the Lord. ‘Though your sins are
like scarlet, they shall be white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool. If you are willing and obedient you will eat the best from the land; but if you resist and rebel you will be devoured by the sword.’”
Personally, I find these three verses remarkable. The Creator of heaven and earth gives an invitation to anyone — man, woman and child. It’s not been stated whether or not the invitation is limited to believers. “Let us reason together.”
When I was first saved — converted to the faith in Christ — church was new to me, and I was surprised by the practice of the “altar call.” Basically, the pastor or ministers would invite anyone seeking forgiveness from sins or healing of body, mind or spirit to come to the altar and ask
It didn’t really make sense to me then. But it did much later when I was studying Isaiah. It came upon me like a flashback to the altar call — only this was an altar call in written form!
I definitely remember the struggle I had trying to decide what my friend had told me about faith in Christ.
It was in the midst of this struggle I came upon the verse from Heb. 11:6: “And without faith it
is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him.”
So, there I was earnestly seeking God and answers to, “Do I believe or do I walk away.”
So that verse basically became my prayer, or should I say “the frame” for my prayer.
Think about the virtue of cleanliness.
In Isaiah 1:16: “Wash yourselves, make yourselves clean.”
Psalm 51:7: “Purge me with hyssop, and I say be clean; wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.”
2 Corinthians 7:1: “Therefore, since we have these promises, dear friends, let us purify ourselves from everything that contaminates body and spirit, perfecting holiness out of reverence for God.”
I still struggle in the midst of my walk of faith, but I continue to be thankful that many of the
Scriptures I learned in my early steps of faith were simple. As if I was reading, seeking God Himself and He was answering me.
Here are some of the earliest Scriptures that brought the Living God near to my questioning and doubtful mind.
The Old Testament, in the book of Jonah 2:1: “In my distress I called out to the Lord, and He answered me.”
Jeremiah 33:3: “Call to me and I will answer. And show you great and mighty things you don’t know.
Many things in my walk of faith changed when the Lord changed my heart.
When the words of the Scripture went from the page to my mind, they brought questions.
When those same words traveled from the page to my heart — understanding began to bloom.
May we each be blessed today and the days ahead.
